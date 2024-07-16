Plant-based Fish Feed Market: Trends, Innovations, and Growth Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2024-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of Plant-Based Fish Feed are estimated to reach a value of US$ 12.2 Bn by 2032, surging at 6.0% CAGR through the decade.

Fish feeds are pellets or granules that give fish nutrients and help them reach their maximum potential. Soybean, canola oil, lipids from algae sources, and amino acid additions are used to make plant-based fish feed. All of these plant sources are high in protein and are easily digestible. As a result, the market for plant-based fish feed has enormous growth potential.

Cottonseed meal, distillers dried grain with soluble, sunflower meal, canola meal, cornmeal, wheat bran, and rice bran make up the plant-based fish feed market. Fish feed is used for both commercial and domestic purposes. Granules, pellets, powder, and flakes are some of the forms it comes in. The aquafeed industry’s growing desire for organic and natural ingredients could help the plant-based fish feed market develop even faster.

North America, Europe, and East Asia are currently the most important regional markets for vegetable and fish feed producers, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming decade. This tendency, according to the research, is attributed to increased expenditure in R&D efforts in these areas.

In addition to innovation, businesses are pursuing inorganic growth tactics such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Due to the burgeoning middle class and increased disposable income in nations like China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Japan, East Asia has become one of the most profitable marketplaces.

Key takeaways from market study

The aquaculture industry accounts for more than 50% of the global edible seafood supply.

The plant-based fish feed market is predicted to be dominated by Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In terms of investment in the creation of creative and revolutionary plant-based fish feed, East Asia is at the forefront.

Due to features such as omega 3 content, protein content, and enhanced digestibility, plant-based fish and seafood have seen a surge in popularity in recent years.

The Vegetable Fish Food Syndicate’s fate is largely determined by modernization and the introduction of novel technology.

The enhanced digestibility and excellent protein content of the soybeans and cornmeal have shown significant potential in recent years and have become highly popular.

The Asia-Pacific region will show growth in the vegetable fish feed market from 2020 to 2027 due to increased demand for fish oil and fish-based household and commercial products.

“Due to environmental dangers, proliferating demand for fish feed with reduced environmental impact, and developing aquaculture industry with enormous demand for sustainable fish feed, the plant-based fish feed market will see expansive growth potential. Long-term benefits have been demonstrated for plant-based fish feed made from canola oil and soybean. As a result, the market for plant-based fish feed will see potential growth”, –Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive landscape

As demand for plant-based fish feeds is expected to increase over the next decade, existing companies are eagerly awaiting innovation and R&D to establish a strong position in the market. . Several companies around the world are investing heavily in adopting new technologies to find affordable alternatives to fish and shellfish foods to meet the growing demand for seafood. Investment in the development of new plant-based feeds is expected to grow as investors and stakeholders focus on the favorable opportunities and potential of the fish-based market.

Some of the major companies in the market are market Cargill Incorporated., Skretting, Alltech, BioMar Group, Nutreco N.V., Ridley Corporation Limited, ADM, Hanpel Tech Co. LTD, and Adisseo among others.

Key Segment

By Product Type:

Soybean Meal

Cottonseed Meal

Corn Meal

Distillers Dried Grains with Soluble

Wheat Bran

Rice Bran

Other Product Types (Canola Meal, Sunflower Meal, etc.)

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End-Use Application:

Commercial

Household

By Form:

Pellet

Powder

Granule

Flake

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Other Sales Channels



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

