Central Lab Market is expected to grow at a phenomenal 5.8% rate and reach a benchmark of USD 4.5 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The Central Lab Market is experiencing robust growth, with the market size estimated at USD 2,422.7 million in 2022. This vital sector, crucial for clinical research and drug development, is projected to reach a substantial USD 4,473.5 million by 2033, growing at an impressive CAGR of 5.8%. This surge highlights the increasing reliance on central labs for accurate and efficient testing in clinical trials.

The significance of central labs in expediting pharmaceutical advancements cannot be overstated. By eliminating unnecessary stages, these labs enable pharmaceutical corporations to introduce novel substances to the market more swiftly. Moreover, central labs play a pivotal role in genetic testing services for a myriad of disorders, including but not limited to sickle cell anemia, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s. The comprehensive services provided in central labs further aid in conducting clinical trials for new medications, contributing to the overall advancement of healthcare.

The evolution of the central lab industry is expected to receive a substantial boost over the projected period due to the increasing number of clinical trials. The prevalence of genetic illnesses has set a significant trend, leading to a surge in demand for private layers involved in the central lab sector.

In recent years, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms have entirely outsourced their research and development activities to central labs operated by private players. Besides lowering expenses for pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, central labs guarantee that findings are supplied more quickly and accurately.

Key Takeaways from the Central Lab Market Study Report by FMI

The United States is the leading region, with almost 51% share of the total demand for central lab services generated worldwide in 2022.

Germany is the leading country in Europe that garnered almost 25% share of the total demand for central lab services in Europe in 2022.

The demand for central labs in the United Kingdom is poised to register a higher CAGR of 5.1% in Europe from 2023 to 2033.

China is the leading market in Asia, with a projected CAGR of 7.6% for its clinical central laboratory market from 2023 to 2033.

India is likely to follow China in demand for clinical trials with an annual growth rate of 6% during the forecast years.

“Central labs are increasingly adopting cutting-edge technical solutions, which is helping the overall market to expand and is projected to continue. Correspondingly, the majority of central laboratories have fully automated their procedures, allowing them to save money and time,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape for the Central Lab Market Players

The overall market is fairly consolidated, as only some players successfully create a value chain by creating central labs at different locations. However, escalating government support in emerging economies following the pandemic is expected to encourage many new players to enter the market, intensifying competition.

Recent Developments by the Global Central Lab Service Providers

LabConnect Incorporate announced the expansion of its facilities in Johnson City in September 2020 to increase the production of clinical trial kits. This expansion has been planned to support the company’s rapid growth in the fields of immuno-oncology research and cell and gene therapy. The corporation is also expanding the storage capacity of its biorepository for specimens by moving its headquarters to Tennessee.

Labcorp or Covance Inc., a preeminent global life sciences company, declared that it was expanding its CB trial laboratory in June 2022. Its central laboratory is shared by a top Japanese provider of clinical laboratory testing services named BML. The company decided to expand existing laboratory capabilities in Japan to strengthen its central laboratory presence and drug development.

