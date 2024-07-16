Medical Automation Market is expected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR and reach USD 103,052.3 Million By 2033 | FMI

The healthcare industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and the Medical Automation Market is at the forefront of this revolution. A recent analysis projects the global medical automation market to reach a staggering USD 103,052.3 million by 2033, up from USD 48,626.2 million in 2023. This represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the next decade.

The healthcare landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, and the global medical automation market is at the forefront of this revolution. The convergence of cutting-edge technology and healthcare solutions is paving the way for enhanced patient care, streamlined processes, and improved overall efficiency within the medical sector.

Despite these challenges, the advantages of automated systems, such as the automation of time-consuming tasks like sampling, quality monitoring, packaging, labeling, and scanning of medicines and devices, have reduced human efforts while increasing speed and accuracy, leading to a greater reliance on these systems.

Furthermore, the rising global prevalence of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is driving demand for faster and more productive therapeutic, laboratory, and pharmacy-automated pharmaceutical systems.

Medical Automation Market Key Takeaways-

In 2021, North America had the largest market share in the healthcare automation business.

The therapeutic automation sector now holds the biggest worldwide market share and is likely to continue this position during the forecast period.

The Research Institution sector has the biggest market share in the global market in terms of end users.

North America has the greatest market share (41% in the global healthcare automation business) by region.

Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific Medical Automation market is expected to develop the fastest.

Competitive Landscape-

The major players in the Medical Automation market are-

Accuray, Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Medtronic Plc.

Swisslog Holding AG

GE Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Danaher Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Medical Automation Market Recent Developments-

Becton, Dickinson, and Company, a medical technology company, announced a $1.5 billion acquisition of Parata Systems in January 2022. Parata Systems offers inventory management software, the high-speed robotic process for Medical Automation, robotic dispensers, workflow solutions, and adherence packaging tools. Becton, Dickinson’s major mission is to establish pharmacies that assist people live better lives.

In 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG will acquire Varian Medical Systems, Inc. This is a German medical device company that gives the former greater access to the latter’s large portfolio while also increasing its position in the MedTech market.

Philips will acquire Capsule Technologies, Inc. in 2021. They serve hospitals and healthcare institutions with medical device integration and data technology. The goal is to strengthen Philips’ position as a leader in patient care management solutions. Capsule Technologies, Inc offers medical device information platforms that include device integration, clinical surveillance services, and vital signs monitoring. Philips’ objective is to use integrated solutions to transform the delivery of healthcare in the health area. It aids in the connectivity of nearly all medical devices as well as EMRs in hospitals.

Key Segments Profiled in the Medical Automation Market Survey

By Application:

Imaging

therapeutic

laboratory and pharmacy

medical software

Informatics

logistics

By end use:

Hospital and diagnostic center

Research laboratories & institutes

Pharmacies

Others

