Global Patient Recliners Market Set to Surge, Reaching Anticipated Value of USD 35.1 Billion by 2032

The global patient recliners market is on the cusp of unprecedented growth, with projections indicating a remarkable surge from its estimated value of USD 14.8 Billion in 2022 to an anticipated net worth of USD 35.1 Billion by 2032. This substantial growth, marked by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2032, underscores the escalating demand and widespread adoption of patient recliners across diverse healthcare settings.

Patient recliners, recognized as indispensable fixtures in patient rooms, hospitals, examination areas, physician’s offices, and therapy centers, offer an array of advantages to both short-term and long-term patients by prioritizing comfort and functionality.

Initially pioneered by La-Z-Boy, the early designs of patient recliners faced challenges such as bulkiness and complexity. However, advancements in design, notably exemplified by Nemschoff’s award-winning patient recliner AVA, have revolutionized the market landscape, addressing functional limitations and significantly bolstering market share.

The contemporary global patient recliners market offers a diverse range of products featuring innovative attributes including posture-correct lumbar support, lateral cushioning, wire-spring construction for suspension ease, and anti-bacterial polyvinyl cushioning for enhanced hygiene.

The surge in demand for patient recliners is attributed to various factors including the need for stress reduction, improved blood circulation, and the demand for diverse sizes and functionalities, encompassing deep recline and adjustable suspension.

Notably, the patient room recliners sector is anticipated to spearhead revenue generation over the projection period owing to enhanced load capacity, adaptability, and heightened comfort for both inpatients and staff. Concurrently, the bariatric recliners segment is poised to witness a sharp rise in demand, underscoring the market’s responsiveness to evolving healthcare needs.

As the global healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the patient recliners market stands at the forefront, catering to the imperative of patient comfort and care. With ongoing innovations and advancements, the trajectory of the patient recliners market remains poised for robust growth in the years to come.

Prominent Drivers And Restraints In The Patient Recliners Market Can Be Summarized As Follows:

Drivers:

Safety Concerns: Increased focus on patient and caregiver safety is driving the demand for patient recliners, as they offer features designed to enhance safety during use.

The expansion of both private and public healthcare facilities globally is fueling the demand for patient recliners, as these facilities require adequate equipment to cater to patient needs.

With increasing disposable income, there's a growing demand for patient recliners for home care settings, as individuals seek to improve their standard of living and invest in healthcare equipment for personal use.

The aging population requires more medical care, leading to higher footfall in hospitals and healthcare facilities, consequently driving the sales of patient recliners.

Technological advancements in patient recliners, such as ergonomic designs and enhanced functionality, are attracting consumers and healthcare institutions, thereby boosting demand.

Restraints:

Mobility Issues: Some patient recliners are hard to move despite being equipped with casters, which may limit their adoption, especially in settings where mobility and flexibility are crucial.

Aesthetic and functional issues with patient recliners may deter healthcare institutions from investing in them, as they prioritize equipment that is both effective and visually appealing.

While advancements have made it easier to shift patients from recliners to other devices like wheelchairs or beds, limitations in compatibility with patient transfer devices may hinder widespread adoption.

Addressing these drivers and restraints will be crucial for companies operating in the patient recliners market to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges effectively.

Key Companies Profiled:

Jordan Active Patient Recliner (Krug Inc.)

Ava, Serenity (Nemschoff)

Accord Wieland

Versant (Sauder MFG Co.)

Affina

Perth

Soltice (KI)

Symmetry Plus (Stryker)

Segmentation Patient Recliners Market:

By Indication:

Cardiac Care Recliners

Bariatric Recliners

Patient Room/Lounge Recliners

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Nursing Homes

Home Care Settings

Other Healthcare Facilities

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

