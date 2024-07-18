Covid-19 Diagnostics Market by Product Type, Sample Type, End User, Region & Forecast to 2022 to 2032

The fight against COVID-19 continues to fuel significant growth in the Covid-19 Diagnostics Market. A recent analysis projects the market to surpass a staggering USD 204.51 billion by 2032, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This surge highlights the critical role of diagnostic tools in managing the ongoing pandemic.

The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the Covid-19 Diagnostics Market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the market in the years to come. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the market in the most comprehensive way for a better understanding of readers.

Key Segments of Covid-19 Diagnostics Market

FMI’s study on the market offers information divided into four important segments— Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, and Region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Covid-19 Diagnostics Market Study

Molecular assay holds the largest share right now and the trend is expected to continue till the end of 2020. This could be attributed to the fact that molecular assays have been looked upon as a gold standard for detecting novel viral infections

Diagnostic labs contributed to more than 60% of total market share in 2020’s first quarter

Key Challenges for Market Players & Researchers

Right now, the challenges faced include a lack of information regarding the virus, like genetic information, biologics, duration of immunity in the recovered patients.

Certain treatment options that are expected to be potential game changers include ACE-Mab by Sorrento Therapeutics, HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine), Remdesivir antiviral by Gilead Sciences, and Canakinumab (Ilaris) by Novartis.

Moreover, options like cell-based therapies that involve natural killer cells or Mesenchymal stem cells and plasma therapies are on the verge of providing personalized treatment options.

Key Participant Insights

The key participants are focusing on the acceleration of production as well as the new product approval phase. For example – Novacyt Group, in Mar 2020, received EUA for 2-hour Covid-19 test. Also, in Apr 2020, CE approval was received by Abbott for an IgG serology blood test for COVID-19.

The other players in the market include Veredus Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Neuberg Diagnostics, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Hologic Inc., Danaher, Cepheid, bioMérieux SA, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, ALDATU BIOSCIENCES, ADT Biotech Sdn Bhd, and 1drop Inc.

Covid-19 Diagnostics Market Key Segment

Product Type

Instruments

Test Kits

Reagents and Consumables

Sample Type

Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs

Blood

Urine

Others

Technology

PCR

ELISA

POC

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

