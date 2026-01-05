EVTL India Helps Manufacturers Achieve BIS Certification for Work Chairs as per IS 17631: 2022

Noida, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — With increasing emphasis on safety, ergonomics, and quality compliance in India, work chairs have now come under strict regulatory focus. The Bureau of Indian Standards has introduced IS 17631: 2022, making BIS compliance essential for manufacturers, importers, and brand owners supplying work chairs in the Indian market.

EVTL India, a trusted compliance and certification consultancy, offers complete end-to-end support for BIS for Work Chairs, ensuring smooth approval, faster processing, and full adherence to Indian standards.

Understanding IS 17631: 2022 for Work Chairs

IS 17631: 2022 specifies safety, performance, durability, and ergonomic requirements for work chairs used in offices, institutions, and commercial spaces. Compliance with this standard is mandatory under the relevant BIS QCO for Work Chairs, and only BIS-licensed products are permitted for sale in India.

Our Expertise in BIS Certification for Work Chairs

EVTL India specializes in providing professional assistance for:

BIS Certification for Work Chairs

BIS Registration for Work Chairs

ISI Certification for Work Chairs

As an experienced BIS Consultant for Work Chairs, we manage the entire certification lifecycle, including product testing, documentation, application filing, coordination with BIS officials, and grant of license.

Why Choose EVTL India as Your BIS / ISI Consultant

Expert guidance on IS 17631: 2022 compliance

compliance Dedicated ISI Consultant for Work Chairs

Hassle-free handling of BIS License for Work Chairs

Complete support under the applicable BIS QCO for Work Chairs

Transparent process and timely updates

Whether you are a domestic manufacturer or an importer, EVTL India acts as a reliable BIS Agent for Work Chairs, minimizing delays and ensuring regulatory accuracy.

End-to-End BIS License Support

From initial consultation to final approval, EVTL India ensures that your products meet all technical and procedural requirements for BIS certification. Our goal is to help your business enter and grow in the Indian market with confidence, compliance, and credibility.

About EVTL India

EVTL India is a leading compliance consultancy offering BIS, ISI, CRS, and FMCS certification services across multiple product categories. With in-depth regulatory knowledge and a client-centric approach, we help businesses achieve certification efficiently and cost-effectively.

For professional assistance with BIS Certification for Work Chairs as per IS 17631: 2022, EVTL India is your trusted compliance partner.