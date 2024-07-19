GStudios India Celebrates a Milestone of Training Over 2000 Students in Digital Skills

Delhi, India, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — GStudios India, a young start-up, has been conducting workshops and courses to empower students, educators, and influencers with various digital skills.

Recently, they reached a milestone by training over 2000 students through the societies and clubs of colleges and through their studio as well. In doing so, they have empowered several budding content creators and enabled them to explore various digital platforms.

In response to reaching this milestone, the founder of GStudios India, Mr. Gourav Singla, says, “We never had a number as our target; we just wanted to empower as many people as we could so that not having digital skills becomes a choice and not a drawback or suffering for anyone.”

In addition, GStudios India has started extending its training programs to school teachers and will continue to train organizations and individuals through various upskilling courses and workshops.

They will be launching their application soon, through which people can get access to their pre-recorded videos.