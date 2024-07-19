Sales Rain announces acquisition of major US healthcare BPO Client

Manila, Philippines, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain Inc. is thrilled to announce acquisition of major US healthcare BPO Client, marking a monumental step in the company’s growth and expansion. This esteemed client has agreed to a comprehensive 3.5-year agreement, under which they will occupy an entire floor in the prestigious Exxa building in Bridgetowne, Metro Manila.

Sales Rain Inc.’s Commitment to Innovation

The state-of-the-art floor, spanning approximately 550 seats, will cater exclusively to this client’s operational needs. In addition to the dedicated workspace, the agreement includes access to the building’s common areas, such as boardrooms, executive offices, huddle rooms, sleeping quarters, pantry, clinic, etc., ensuring a conducive and efficient environment for their employees.

“We are proud to welcome our new healthcare client and are dedicated to offering them unparalleled service and support throughout our collaboration. This acquisition is a testament to our capability and readiness to accommodate the dynamic needs of the BPO industry,” said Mr. Rajeev Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Sales Rain.”

Empowering growth and business excellence

New Office at Bridgetowne

Sales Rain BPO Inc. continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the BPO seat leasing sector, focusing on flexibility, quality, and client satisfaction. This new agreement not only reinforces our position as a leader in the industry but also underscores our ability to attract and retain top-tier clients.

Why Bridgetowne?

Bridgetowne – A Lively Business Center

An upcoming complex development, Bridgetowne is the newest PEZA-accredited IT park of Quezon City. With over eight hectares of land, it seamlessly mixes residential and commercial space, giving its tenants the perfect balance between a bursting lifestyle and a booming business.

Its strategic location provides proximity to Ortigas Center and easy accessibility to both Makati and Bonifacio Global City – a few of Metro Manila’s most prominent business districts. Two of the significant passageways are located within its vicinity, which attracts the East’s large talent pool. The newest addition to Sales Rain’s world-class offices, Bridgetowne Site, can be found in the development’s multi-tower office.

For more information about Sales Rain Inc.’s flexible office space solutions, please visit https://salesrain.com/ or contact us at info@salesrain.com OR Call us at +63 917 311 7246.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain BPO Inc. is a premier provider of BPO seat leasing and other offshoring services in the Philippines, Colombia, India, the US, and the Middle East. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

