Star Hospitals Launches 15-Minute Response Network to Save Lives

Hyderabad, India, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Star Hospitals has introduced the “STAR Trauma and Accident Response Network,” a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing emergency care across Hyderabad. This program deploys 10 Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulances, supported by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, ensuring ambulances reach patients within 15 minutes of an emergency call.

Event Launch

The initiative was officially inaugurated at Star Hospitals, Nanakramguda, by renowned film producer Allu Aravind. He was joined by key figures from Star Hospitals including Dr. Gopichand Mannam (Managing Director), Dr. Ramesh Gudapati (Joint Managing Director), and Dr. Rahul Katta (Group Lead, Emergency Medicine), along with representatives from the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Goals and Features

The primary objective of the STAR Trauma and Accident Response Network is to reduce fatalities and long-term disabilities resulting from medical emergencies by providing timely and efficient emergency care. Key components of the initiative include:

Rapid Response

Deployment of 10 ACLS ambulances across strategic locations in Hyderabad, including Narsinghi, Manikonda, Tolichouki, Gachibowli, KPHB, Miyapur, Lingampally, Gaulidoddi, Madhapur, and Patancheru.

GPS Enabled: Ambulances are equipped with GPS to ensure the nearest vehicle reaches the emergency scene promptly.

24/7 Emergency Care: The network operates round the clock, offering access to specialists and comprehensive emergency care.

Training Programs: Over 350 individuals receive Basic Life Support (BLS) and CPR training each month, empowering community members to act effectively during emergencies.

Statements from Key Figures

Dr. Rahul Katta, Group Lead, Emergency Medicine, emphasized, “Star Hospitals is committed to saving every possible life. With this initiative, we have significantly raised the safety levels in Hyderabad. Our goal is to reach victims within 15 minutes, assess their condition, and transport them to the nearest medical facility to stabilize them.”

Allu Aravind expressed his support, stating, “I am pleased to see the launch of this vital service by Star Hospitals. The ACLS vehicles and the dedicated trauma care team will undoubtedly revolutionize emergency management in Hyderabad. I congratulate the Star Hospitals management for this valuable initiative.”

Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Managing Director, remarked, “For the past 15 years, Star Hospitals has been dedicated to providing expertise, excellence, and empathy. This new initiative reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional medical care.”

Conclusion

The STAR Trauma and Accident Response Network is a testament to Star Hospitals‘ dedication to improving emergency medical services in Hyderabad. With a well-coordinated system, trained professionals, and advanced technology, this initiative promises to significantly enhance the safety and well-being of the community.