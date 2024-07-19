RTR Pilates Announces Grand Opening of New Studio in Vienna, VA

Grand Opening Event Details:

Date: Monday, July 22, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Location:

144 Church St NW

Floor 2

Vienna VA 22180

Washington, DC, USA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — RTR Pilates is excited to open its doors to share our passion for health and wellness with the Vienna community, offering a day filled with activities and special deals. The event will feature a table set up outside the studio from 10:00 AM to 4:00PM, where attendees can purchase exclusive merchandise, participate in raffles, and learn more about the studio’s offerings.

Special Offers:

New Client Intro Offer Special: Clients can enjoy 30 classes for their first 30 days for just $99 (normally $129). Use promo code VIENNA99 at checkout to redeem this offer.

Clients can enjoy 30 classes for their first 30 days for just $99 (normally $129). Use promo code VIENNA99 at checkout to redeem this offer. Exclusive Membership: An unlimited 3-month membership for $600, valid at both the Vienna and Great Falls studios.

An unlimited 3-month membership for $600, valid at both the Vienna and Great Falls studios. Free Class Giveaway: The first 50 attendees to the grand opening event will receive a free class credit for Vienna.

About RTR Pilates:

RTR Pilates is a premier reformer Pilates studio known for its commitment to delivering exceptional Pilates classes that cater to all fitness levels. Dedicated to providing high-quality instruction in a welcoming and supportive environment, RTR Pilates helps clients achieve their fitness goals and improve their overall health. With a team of experienced instructors and state-of-the-art equipment, RTR Pilates offers classes designed to improve strength, flexibility, and overall well-being.

Classes are tentatively scheduled to begin at the Vienna location in the last week of July.

For more information about RTR Pilates and the grand opening event, visit https://rtrpilates.com/ or reach out to them at 301.983.3745 or info@rtrpilates.com.

###