2019-built survey catamaran changes owner, set to serve European offshore wind

Darkocean Takes Delivery of MCA Cat 2 Coastal Observer from Pure

Milford Haven, UK, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Darkocean, a leading provider of geo surveys, robotics and automation, AI and ML services, and vessel chartering, is pleased to announce the delivery of the MCA Cat 2 Coastal Observer from Purus. This state-of-the-art vessel will be stationed in Milford Haven, enhancing Darkocean’s capabilities in the region.

The Coastal Observer, designed by Chartwell Marine and built by Diverse Marine in Cowes, is a versatile multi-role workboat/survey catamaran. With its integrated winches, tilting a-frame, side pole mount, davit, and advanced sonar systems, it is equipped to perform a wide range of operations including analogue geophysics and ROV surveys.

“We are thrilled to add the Coastal Observer to our fleet,” said Anupam Thakur, CEO of Darkocean. “This vessel significantly enhances our operational capabilities and enables us to offer a complete suite of hydrography, geophysical, and Ultra High-Res Seismic surveys from a smaller AI-enabled platform.”

“The addition of the Coastal Observer underscores our commitment to expanding our fleet with advanced technology,” added Sagar Jadwani, Chairman of the Board at Darkocean. “We are dedicated to supporting offshore wind projects across the UK and Northern Europe, contributing to the renewable energy sector’s growth.”

The vessel will be equipped with:

Ultra Short Base Line

Multi Beam Echo Sounder

Single Beam Echo Sounder

Sub-Bottom Profiler

Side Scan Sonar

Magnetometer

Sparker Sound Source

The Coastal Observer will be used for offshore wind projects across the UK and Northern Europe, supporting the growing demand for renewable energy infrastructure.

The vessel’s key specifications include:

Builder : Diverse Marine, Cowes

: Diverse Marine, Cowes Design : Chartwell Marine, Southampton

: Chartwell Marine, Southampton Year of Build : 2019

: 2019 Length Overall : 10.1m

: 10.1m Beam Overall : 5.73m

: 5.73m Deadweight : 5.57T

: 5.57T Main Engines : 2 x Volvo Penta D7A TA

: 2 x Volvo Penta D7A TA Installed Power : 348kW

: 348kW Speed: 11.5 kts

The Coastal Observer is equipped with advanced navigation and communication systems, including Furuno DRS4D-NXT Radome radar and Furuno Maxsea TZ Professional electronic chart. Its robust design and commercially continuously rated machinery ensure low operational costs and maximum reliability, making it an ideal asset for offshore survey operations.

Purus, formerly known as HST Workboats, has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality vessels designed for a variety of marine operations. Their commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with Darkocean’s mission to provide top-tier survey services.

For more information about Darkocean and its services, please visit www.darkocean.biz.

About Darkocean Darkocean is a leader in providing comprehensive solutions in geo surveys, robotics and automation, AI and ML services, and vessel chartering. With operations in the UK, Qatar, UAE, and India, Darkocean is committed to delivering innovative and reliable services to its clients across the globe.

Contact Information: Phil Hillier

Managing Director

Darkocean Marine Ltd.

Office 5, Highland House, Mayflower Close, Hampshire, SO53 4AR UK

Mobile: +447810805096

Website: www.darkocean.biz