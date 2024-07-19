N6 Properties Breaks Ground on Latest Boston Community

Boston, MA, 2024-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Boston developer Diarmaid McGregor, principal of N6 Properties, recently announced the start of work at 375 Cummins Highway on a 49-unit apartment building in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston. The project represents the first ground-up venture McGregor and company have undertaken since forming N6 Properties in 2023.

The nearly 50,000 square-foot 375 Cummins Highway will host 49 modern residential units with parking for up to 44 vehicles.

“While N6 Properties is a newer company, this project represents the evolution of the model I’ve been following the past 20 years. We find underutilized lots near public transportation and amenities and put in play our vision for modern city living.” said McGregor. “We’re excited to have selected Richard Schmidt Architects and Delphi Construction to bring this project to life. Their experience has been paramount in this challenging market to keep the project on budget.”

A major project component is a focus on sustainability and resiliency. The building is designed with an all-electric, high-efficiency, heating, and cooling system, and a lighting system that is over 50 percent more efficient than similar neighboring buildings. Electric vehicle charging stations are planned for in the naturally ventilated parking garage.

“The building infrastructure is designed to accommodate photovoltaic solar panels that convert sunlight into electricity. The landscaping concept focuses on maintaining the existing urban forest. New plantings will be drought tolerant, native species vegetation.” said Rick Schmidt, AIA, Principal of Rick Schmidt, Architects.

With the help of FinanceBoston N6 Properties secured a loan with North Shore Bank to build the project.

“The project is a prime example of eliciting a property’s highest and best use” said Brian Rooney, principal at FinanceBoston. “It’s vacant land in a great location, and through a collaborative process with the community and City, will now be transformed into something that benefits the neighborhood.”

“Matt LaFlamme and the rest of the team at North Shore were very easy to work with and seemed genuinely excited about this project in this particular neighborhood,” said MacGregor.

The anticipated completion date is January 2026.

The units at 375 Cummins Highway quintessential city spaces will showcase stunning kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, designer tile baths, spacious living areas, with private balconies, and an array of natural light in the units. The building will also include a large lobby and lounge area, with a coffee bar, in addition to a generous gym space and bicycle storage.

Said Corey Heaslip, vice president of Delphi Construction, “I am thrilled that Delphi is able to be a part of this project and with how our preconstruction team was able to partner with N6 Properties team throughout the budgeting process as the details and scope were refined. That is a key ingredient to a project’s success.”

Other comparable N6 Properties projects include: Wellington at 1301 at 1301 Blue Hill Avenue in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood, completed in 2023, and an ongoing build at 34 Oak Park in Hyde Park (completion date set for 2025).

About N6 Properties:

N6 Properties specializes in urban, middle-market development projects. N6 Properties is an independent company that employs teams of local contractors, design and construction professionals who share our core values and commitment to impeccable design and craftsmanship. Those values apply to how we manage our properties, with regular landscaping and interior/exterior maintenance to sustain the original pristine appearance of each building. For more information, visit N6Properties.co or call 617-581-3424.