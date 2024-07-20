C3S Business School Announces Virtual Open Day on 26th July 2024

Barcelona, Spain, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — C3S Business School is excited to announce its upcoming Virtual Open Day, scheduled for Friday, 26th July 2024. This online event, beginning at 12:30pm CET, will provide an in-depth look into the vibrant academic environment and unique opportunities offered at C3S.

The event will commence with a welcome note by Hiren Raval Director and CEO introducing C3S Business School and outlining the purpose and schedule of the day. Attendees will then hear from the Head of Marketing, who will share the history of C3S and its mission and vision, highlighting the institution’s decade-long journey of academic excellence.

The Dean Dr. Maria Fernanda Dugarte will discuss the career potential for students, the ideology behind the programs offered, and the unique advantages of studying in Barcelona. The Director’s speech will focus on the vision of achieving dreams through higher education, future plans, and global opportunities available to C3S students. Additionally, the Head of Academics will introduce the R&D department, emphasizing the benefits for students and the importance of corporate social responsibility and global perspectives.

Subject-specific sessions will provide insights into various departments, including Business Management, Tourism & Hospitality, Logistics & Supply Chain, Information Technology, and Health Care. Each session will cover what and how subjects are taught in these areas of study.

The event will also feature presentations on the NIE process, student activities, accommodation options, internship opportunities, and campus life. Current students and alumni will share their experiences at C3S, offering valuable perspectives to prospective students.

The Regional Manager will provide insights into why students should choose Europe, Spain, and specifically Barcelona, from both a student’s career perspective and a recruiter’s viewpoint. Details on the enrollment criteria, admission process, and the €150 discount offer will also be shared.

The Virtual Open Day will conclude with a closing speech addressing any unanswered questions and summarizing the event. This Virtual Open Day is an excellent opportunity for prospective students, parents, and educators to learn more about C3S Business School, its programs, and the vibrant city of Barcelona.

Studying in Spain offers numerous benefits, including a high quality of life, affordable living costs, and a rich cultural experience. Barcelona, in particular, is known for its favorable weather, security, and part-time job opportunities, making it an ideal location for international students. Additionally, Spain’s strategic location in Europe provides students with easy access to other major cities and countries, enhancing their global exposure and career prospects.

About C3S Business School: C3S Business School, located in the heart of Barcelona, is dedicated to providing top-quality education and fostering global business leaders. With a decade of academic excellence, C3S Business School offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs designed to equip students with the skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive world.

Media Contact:

C3S Business School

Email: info@csss,es

Phone: +34 931 168 821

For more information and to register for the Virtual Open Day, please visit our website: csss.es