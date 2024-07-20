Alight Columbia Offers Premium UOFSC Student Housing with Top-Notch Amenities

Columbia, SC, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Columbia, a premier UOFSC student housing community, offers exceptional living experiences for University of South Carolina students. Conveniently located near the UOFSC campus, Alight Columbia provides students with a perfect blend of academic focus and vibrant social life. With its prime location, students enjoy easy access to classes, campus events, and Columbia’s dynamic urban scene.

Alight Columbia is designed with students’ comfort and convenience in mind, offering a wide range of apartment amenities. Each unit comes fully furnished with modern interiors, including high-speed internet, in-unit laundry facilities, and spacious floor plans. Students can choose from various layouts to suit their needs, all equipped with full kitchens, private bathrooms, and individual study spaces.

Beyond the individual apartments, Alight Columbia features an array of community amenities that foster a sense of belonging and promote a balanced lifestyle. Residents can take advantage of the state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and multiple study lounges. Social spaces, such as the game room and outdoor grilling areas, provide perfect venues for students to unwind and connect with their peers.

For more information about Alight Columbia’s student housing, please visit their website or contact their leasing office at (864) 766-7801.

About Alight Columbia: Alight Columbia is a leading provider of student housing in Columbia, SC, catering specifically to University of South Carolina students. With a commitment to quality and comfort, Alight Columbia offers a range of modern amenities and services designed to support students’ academic and personal growth. By providing a secure and engaging living environment, Alight Columbia strives to enhance the overall college experience for every resident.

Company: Alight Columbia

Address: 800 Alexander Road

City: Cayce

State: South Carolina

Zip Code: 29003

Telephone Number: (864) 766-7801