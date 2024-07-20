Agency Platform Wins “Best Social Media Marketing Agency” at India Business Leadership Awards 2023

Delhi, India, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Agency Platform, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of “Best Social Media Marketing Agency” at the India Business Leadership Awards 2023. This accolade is a testament to Agency Platform’s innovative strategies, exceptional client service, and outstanding results in the realm of social media marketing.

The India Business Leadership Awards 2023 recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields, showcasing their commitment to leadership, performance, and innovation. Agency Platform’s achievement in this highly competitive category highlights its dedication to driving client success through cutting-edge social media marketing techniques and a deep understanding of the ever-evolving digital landscape.

“We are honored to be recognized as the Best Social Media Marketing Agency at the India Business Leadership Awards 2023,” said Milind Mody, CEO of Agency Platform. “This award is a reflection of our team’s hard work, creativity, and unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch social media marketing solutions to our clients. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and remain dedicated to helping them achieve their business goals through innovative digital strategies.”

Agency Platform has consistently set the benchmark in the industry with its comprehensive suite of services, including social media strategy development, content creation, community management, and performance analytics. The company’s data-driven approach and tailored solutions have enabled numerous businesses to enhance their online presence, engage with their target audience, and drive measurable results.

The award ceremony, held in Dwarka, Delhi at Radisson Blu, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and distinguished guests to celebrate excellence in business leadership across various sectors. The event provided a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and recognizing the achievements of India’s top companies.

For more information about Agency Platform and its award-winning social media marketing services, please visit Agency Platform.

About Agency Platform

Agency Platform is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in social media marketing, SEO, PPC, web development, and more. With a mission to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions, Agency Platform delivers customized strategies that drive growth and success. The company’s team of experts combines creativity, technology, and data-driven insights to help clients achieve their marketing objectives.

Contact:

Company: Agency Platform

Address: 171 Madison Avenue, Suite # 1006/A, Manhattan, New York, NY 10016

Telephone: (888) 736-0541

Email: sales@agencyplatform.com