Advanced Pain Care Continues to Strengthen Commitment to Pain Relief Across Texas

AUSTIN, TX, 2024-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced Pain Care (APC), a leading provider in chronic pain management, is constantly reinforcing its dedication to enhancing pain relief services across Texas. Recognized for its all-inclusive and proven approach, APC continues to provide care with upgraded techniques and equipment for the highest standard of treatment.

Since 2002, Dr. Mark Malone, the founder, has worked tirelessly to improve chronic pain care, helping many reclaim their normal life.

Talking to Biz Journals , Dr. Malone explained, “If I’m a top doctor, it’s because I have a wonderful group working with me, 500 dedicated professionals, and we do more spinal stimulators than anyone else in the country.”

With an excellent team of neurologists, rheumatologists, behavioral therapists, and other specialists, he has established APC as one of the most trusted pain clinics in the area.

Pain Relief Clinics in the U.S.

With 15 clinics and four surgery centers across Texas, Advanced Pain Care offers specialized services, including pain management, neurosurgery, rheumatology, behavioral health and addictionology. The clinic provides over 1,800 surgeries per month and continues to expand its operations with efficiency and compassion.

In an interview with Medline , Ganesh Ramoutar, the chief procurement officer at APC, emphasized the clinic’s unwavering focus on patient care. He explained, “Our focus is providing the very best patient care to our patients and managing our operational efficiencies effectively so we can be successful in providing the very best patient care available.”

Ganesh further added, “Our focus on standardization and innovative techniques helps us reduce waste and improve care delivery, ensuring a positive experience for our patients.”

Spinal Cord Stimulation as a Pain Relief Treatment

Spinal cord stimulation, one of the expertise of APC, has helped numerous patients to re-live a pain-free life. Mentioning the effective results of a spinal cord stimulator (SCS), Dr. Malone shared his own experience with this device.

He once suffered severe chronic pain for a long time that couldn’t be cured even after two surgeries. Then in 2017, he explored SCS and found almost 100% relief in his pain. He believed,” It’s a revolution in pain medicine. We call it a cure, and it essentially is the cure.”

Similarly, Chester Jones, a former combat soldier treated at Advanced Pain Care, underwent two unsuccessful back surgeries before opting for a spinal cord stimulator. Today, Mr. Jones advocates for spinal cord stimulators and serves as a patient ambassador. Many patients who use spinal cord stimulators have also found the relief they deserve, echoing Mr. Jones’ experience.

About APC

Advanced Pain Care emphasizes personalized health plans and values factors such as doctor-patient rapport, quick appointment scheduling, and cost transparency. The clinic strives to build trust with its members by providing accurate and detailed provider information, essential for decision-making in healthcare.

Patients at Advanced Pain Care also benefit from comprehensive insurance coverage options. They can easily access advanced pain management treatments without financial barriers.

