Cancer Registry Software Market to be propelled at a 10.4% CAGR until 2034, reaching a Valuation of USD 236 Million | FMI Study

The fight against cancer is gaining a powerful ally in the form of the Cancer Registry Software Market, driven by the increasing importance of global collaborative research initiatives, which is poised for significant growth. According to projections, the global cancer registry software market is expected to reach a value of USD 87.4 million by 2024. This upward trend is expected to continue, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% between 2024 and 2034, reaching a staggering USD 236.0 million by 2034.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is real-world evidence generation. Pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, and healthcare payers increasingly rely on real-world evidence to inform clinical decision-making, drug development, and reimbursement policies. Cancer registry software facilitates the generation of RWE by aggregating and analyzing real-world patient data, supporting comparative effectiveness research, post-market surveillance, and pharmacovigilance activities.

The integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics capabilities enhances the predictive modeling, risk stratification, and treatment planning functionalities of cancer registry software. AI-driven algorithms can identify patterns, predict outcomes, and personalize treatment recommendations based on individual patient characteristics and disease profiles, driving advancements in precision oncology.

There is a growing recognition of health disparities and inequities in cancer outcomes among different demographic groups and populations. Cancer registry software can facilitate the collection of data related to social determinants of health, enabling healthcare providers and policymakers to identify and address disparities in cancer incidence, treatment access, and outcomes.

Cancer registry software can support the development and implementation of personalized risk assessment tools and prevention programs. Healthcare providers can tailor prevention strategies, screening protocols, and lifestyle interventions to reduce the risk of cancer development, by analyzing individual and population-level risk factors, genetic predispositions, and environmental exposures.

Key Takeaways from the Cancer Registry Software Market Study

The global cancer registry software market was valued at US$ 8 million in 2023.

in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% through 2034.

through 2034. By deployment model, the on-premise segment to account for a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

through 2034. The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 148.6 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2034.

“Digital health innovations has enabled generation of patient health data, prompting deployment of cancer registry software. These help ingest, analyze, and integrate cancer surveillance systems, enabling continuous monitoring of patient symptoms in real-time,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Cancer Registry Software Market Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the cancer registry software market are C/NET Solutions, Conduent, Inc, Electronic Registry System, Inc., Elekta, Himagine solutions, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, NeuralFrame, Inc, Onco, Inc., Ordinal Data, Inc, and Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems among others.

Cancer Registry Software Market Key Developments

In 2022, Elekta announced that the National Health Service Supply Chain had procured multiple licenses for ProKnow software solution of Elekta.

The software centralizes and analyzes radiotherapy data within a secure and scalable platform, granting access to radiation oncology facilities across NHS England nationwide.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global cancer registry software market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the cancer registry software market, the market is segmented on the basis of deployment model (on premise, cloud based), database type (commercial database, public database), and end user (government and third party, private players, hospital and medical practice, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Cancer Registry Software Market

Deployment Model:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Database Type:

Commercial Database

Public Database

End User:

Government and Third Party

Private Players

Hospital and Medical Practice

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

