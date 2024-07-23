Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Market Set to Flourish, Predicted to Reach USD 314.26 Million by 2033

The global primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) market is on the brink of substantial growth, poised to attain a valuation of USD 314.26 million by 2033, with a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2023 to 2033. This projection underscores a significant expansion attributed to the escalating prevalence of liver diseases worldwide and the burgeoning trend of alcohol consumption.

In 2023, the market size for PSC was estimated at USD 151.07 million. The anticipated surge in market value is driven by increasing awareness surrounding PSC and notable advancements in both diagnostic techniques and treatment modalities. These factors converge to create a promising trajectory for the PSC market in the foreseeable future.

Experience Exponential Growth: Secure Your Sample Report and Dominate the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Market

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis is a chronic liver disease characterized by inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts within the liver, often leading to complications such as cirrhosis and liver failure. The rising incidence of liver disorders, coupled with a growing emphasis on early detection and intervention, underscores the importance of addressing the unmet needs within the PSC landscape.

Key factors propelling the PSC market growth:

Rising incidence of liver diseases: PSC is an autoimmune disease that affects the bile ducts in the liver. The increasing prevalence of liver diseases, such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and hepatitis C, is expected to fuel the demand for PSC diagnosis and treatment.

PSC is an autoimmune disease that affects the bile ducts in the liver. The increasing prevalence of liver diseases, such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and hepatitis C, is expected to fuel the demand for PSC diagnosis and treatment. Growing alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption is a known risk factor for developing PSC. The rising trend of alcohol consumption, particularly in developing countries, is projected to contribute to the market growth.

Excessive alcohol consumption is a known risk factor for developing PSC. The rising trend of alcohol consumption, particularly in developing countries, is projected to contribute to the market growth. Technological advancements: Advancements in diagnostic techniques, such as magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP) and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis of PSC. Additionally, the development of new and effective treatment options, such as ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and fibroblast growth factor (FGF) inhibitors, is expected to improve patient outcomes and drive market expansion.

Key Takeaways:

The PSC market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of PSC, rising awareness of the disease, and growing R&D investment.

The ursodiol drug type segment is expected to account for the largest share of the PSC market during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that ursodiol is the only FDA-approved drug for the treatment of PSC.

The off-label drugs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the PSC market based on treatment type during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that there are a number of off-label drugs that are used to treat PSC, such as budesonide and obeticholic acid.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the PSC market based on region during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of PSC in North America and the availability of advanced treatment options.

Gain Essential Insights Get the Complete Report

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) market. Competitive information detailed in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

Allergan Plc.

Shire Plc.

Durect Corporation

Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sirnaomics, Inc.

Shenzhen HighTide Biopharmaceutical Ltd

Key Segments Covered in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Industry Analysis:

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Market by Drug:

BTT1023

GS-9674

NGM282

OCA

Cenicriviroc

LUM001

DUR928

norUDCA

HTD1801

IDN-7314

STP705

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube