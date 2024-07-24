Cheronis & Parente holds the line against COVID-19 fraud cases

Chicago, IL, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — In the wave of cases alleging fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic relief period, there have been many businesses overwhelmed by the legal proceedings. Too many have folded due to financial strain brought on by these cases or an inability to fight them in court due to a limited understanding of the system. With the help of forensic experts in numerous fields, a Chicago-area criminal defense firm is helping professionals push back against these cases.

Working with experts from the fields of accounting, healthcare, digital forensics, and laboratory sciences, Chicago, IL criminal defense firm Cheronis & Parente is helping business owners and professionals navigate the stressful and confusing world of defense against rampant PPP fraud cases. By working with these forensic experts to offer evidence-based insight and testimony, Together, these can strongly impact the results of a case and help to cast doubt on the guilt of the defendant.

Forensic experts can offer expert testimony on numerous subjects, all of which directly relate to the cases being brought against most corporate clients in PPP loan fraud cases. They can verify the use of PPP loans through audits, refuting claims of misuse of funds. By auditing financial records and supporting documents, defense lawyers can demonstrate the ways their clients remained within federal guidelines. Digital forensics experts can secure electronic evidence and verify data integrity, ensuring that their clients are best represented against any claims of improper record-keeping or spending.

Healthcare providers and laboratory science centers are particularly vulnerable to these cases, since many were feeling their way through the early stages of the pandemic along with the rest of the population. The robust defense that healthcare and laboratory science forensic experts offer can help these professionals defend themselves and their practices against accusations of fraud by evaluating clinical practices, analyzing medical billing and coding, and validating testing measures to ensure that all relevant safety protocols were followed and funds were used appropriately.

If your business has been targeted by a COVID-19 fraud case, you do not have to navigate your defense alone! Reach out to the team at Cheronis & Parente LLC to get the help you need!

Cheronis & Parente LLC is an experienced and accomplished Chicago, IL, criminal defense firm. Small by design, our law firm is well known for our aggressive pursuit of our clients’ interests in the courtroom. We represent a wide variety of professionals, from public officials and politicians to celebrities, fellow lawyers, and CEOs. With experience taking on even the most complicated cases and presenting them before the highest courts, we are never afraid to roll up our sleeves and help you secure the best possible results. To learn more about what we do and how we can serve you and your business, contact us.

