OU Off Campus Student Housing- Discover Premier OU Off Campus Student Housing at Alight Norman

Posted on 2024-07-24 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Norman, Oklahoma, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Norman, conveniently located near the University of Oklahoma campus, offers exceptional student housing that caters to the needs of OU students. Situated just a short shuttle ride from the university, Alight Norman provides a seamless blend of comfort and convenience, ensuring that students can focus on their studies while enjoying a vibrant off-campus living experience.

Alight Norman boasts a variety of apartment amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. Each apartment comes fully furnished with stylish, leather-style furniture and includes in-unit laundry facilities. The kitchens are equipped with modern appliances such as dishwashers and microwaves, ensuring that students have everything they need at their fingertips. Additionally, every unit features high-speed internet and a 42″ HDTV in the living room, providing the perfect environment for both studying and relaxation.

The community amenities at Alight Norman are equally impressive, offering a range of activities to keep students engaged and active. Residents can enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, as well as basketball and sand volleyball courts. For those seeking a quieter atmosphere, the hammock garden and private study rooms provide ideal spots to unwind and focus.

For more information about Alight Norman’s student housing, contact their leasing office at (539) 995-5790.

About Alight Norman: Alight Norman provides high-quality, affordable student housing near the University of Oklahoma. With fully furnished apartments, extensive community amenities, and a convenient location, Alight Norman is designed to support the academic and social lives of OU students.

Company name: Alight Norman
Address: 2657 Classen Boulevard
City: Norman
State: Oklahoma
Phone number: (539) 995-5790
Zip code: 73071

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution