OU Off Campus Student Housing- Discover Premier OU Off Campus Student Housing at Alight Norman

Norman, Oklahoma, 2024-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Norman, conveniently located near the University of Oklahoma campus, offers exceptional student housing that caters to the needs of OU students. Situated just a short shuttle ride from the university, Alight Norman provides a seamless blend of comfort and convenience, ensuring that students can focus on their studies while enjoying a vibrant off-campus living experience.

Alight Norman boasts a variety of apartment amenities designed to enhance the student living experience. Each apartment comes fully furnished with stylish, leather-style furniture and includes in-unit laundry facilities. The kitchens are equipped with modern appliances such as dishwashers and microwaves, ensuring that students have everything they need at their fingertips. Additionally, every unit features high-speed internet and a 42″ HDTV in the living room, providing the perfect environment for both studying and relaxation.

The community amenities at Alight Norman are equally impressive, offering a range of activities to keep students engaged and active. Residents can enjoy a resort-style swimming pool and hot tub, as well as basketball and sand volleyball courts. For those seeking a quieter atmosphere, the hammock garden and private study rooms provide ideal spots to unwind and focus.

For more information about Alight Norman’s student housing, contact their leasing office at (539) 995-5790.

About Alight Norman: Alight Norman provides high-quality, affordable student housing near the University of Oklahoma. With fully furnished apartments, extensive community amenities, and a convenient location, Alight Norman is designed to support the academic and social lives of OU students.

Company name: Alight Norman

Address: 2657 Classen Boulevard

City: Norman

State: Oklahoma

Phone number: (539) 995-5790

Zip code: 73071