Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Expected to Surge to USD 16.2 Billion by 2033 at a 14.5% of CAGR

The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is set for remarkable growth, with projections indicating an expansion from USD 3.7 billion in 2022 to an estimated USD 16.2 billion by the end of 2033. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% over the forecast period.

The growing requirement for patient-centered treatment, the advancement of healthcare IT infrastructure, and the growing necessity for seamless data exchange throughout healthcare systems are the main factors propelling the growth of this market. In order to improve patient outcomes and care quality, healthcare interoperability solutions are essential in making sure that patient data is accurate, current, and available in a variety of healthcare settings.

The industry is expanding due to technological advancements and the use of electronic health records (EHRs). Robust interoperability solutions are projected to become ever more in demand as healthcare organizations look to increase operational savings and comply with regulations.

Through the facilitation of the interchange of electronic health records (EHRs) and other health-related data across various healthcare providers, systems, and contexts, interoperability solutions play a critical role in modernizing healthcare systems. Interoperability solutions are now necessary for bettering patient outcomes, lowering healthcare costs, and improving care coordination due to the growing emphasis on patient-centered care and data-driven decision-making.

According to the latest healthcare interoperability solutions market survey report by Future Market Insights, the global market has huge growth potential since the demand for healthcare is rising. It has been observed that specifically in developed economies, healthcare expenses have risen over the past few years. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that in developed countries, public spending on healthcare and long-term care accounted for around 6% of GDP in 2018 and is projected to increase to 9% by 2030 and 14% by 2060. As the world’s population ages and life expectancy increased, interoperability and data sharing will be more essential to providing better healthcare and have a major influence. This will allow the market to augment quicker. One of the latest trends and key drivers in the market for healthcare interoperability solutions is the use of cloud technology for healthcare services.

Key Takeaways:

Digital advancements in the global healthcare interoperability solutions market offer video conferencing, interoperability software, and phonic conversations, propelling this market to a high growth stage. Healthcare interoperability technologies are expected to decrease the cost of delayed diagnosis and therapy by enabling real-time data access. The future of healthcare depends on sharing data throughout the value stream and integrating all medical devices.

At present, healthcare is focused on a curative care approach but data-driven technologies can change this into an exclusively preventive care paradigm, which will create a lucrative potential for the market.

The global market for healthcare interoperability solutions is predicted to develop over the assessment timeframe. With more IT systems installed around the globe are elevating the overall healthcare sector.

To digitize health data and processes, hospitals and healthcare organizations around the world are using healthcare IT solutions like EHR systems. The amount of data in electronic health records is propelling, making it challenging to store significant amounts of data securely without facing the risk of losing crucial data.

The amount of healthcare data within growing economies is further spreading to surge populations. Government attempts to install interoperable solutions, an increase in government spending on healthcare systems, and the growing acceptance of automation technology all together indicate to a significant growth opportunity for market players across these countries.

Competitive Landscape

The number of new participants is anticipated to expand as a result of untapped opportunities, leading to more competition in the market for healthcare interoperability solutions.

Key players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Orion Health Group Limited,

Quality Systems, Inc.

OSP Labs,

ViSolve, Inc.

InterSystems Corporation

iNTERFACEWARE

More Insights into Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global healthcare interoperability solutions market. The United States is predicted to account for around 35.3% of the global market in 2023.

Surging demand for effective healthcare services, the need to reduce healthcare costs, and successful EHR implementation by healthcare organizations are the main drivers influencing the adoption of interoperability solutions in the USA.

Germany is predicted to account for 4.9% of the global market share in 2023. The growth in the region is attributed to the better-built healthcare infrastructure for the incorporation of clinical data from patient care and information technology with medical research in Germany.

Key Segments Covered in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Industry Research

By Type:

Solutions EHR Interoperability HIE Interoperability Others

Services

By Level of Interoperability:

Foundational Interoperability

Structural Interoperability

Semantic Interoperability

By Deployment:

Cloud Based

On premise

By End User:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

