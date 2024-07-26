Biocomposites Market Flourishes, Poised to Exceed US$128 Billion by 2032, with a 16.0% CAGR

The Biocomposites Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Biocomposites market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Biocomposites. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2032. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The Biocomposites Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by intensified research and development in composite materials. The increased focus on biocomposite applications stems from their numerous benefits, including recyclability, lightweight, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the rising concerns surrounding the harmful properties of synthetic materials, coupled with recycling difficulties and toxic residues, are driving industries and consumers alike towards embracing biocomposites.

The biocomposites market is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of 16% from US$ 25 billion in 2021 to US$ 128 billion in 2032.

As per the biocomposites market report, Germany, the United States, and Japan are among the developed countries working on boosting the usage of ecologically friendly items rather than petroleum-based products.

The European Union (EU) has favored such items over the United States and Japanese governments. It requires the use of bio-based materials, encourages the recyclability of vehicle components, and holds automakers accountable for disposal at the end of the vehicle’s service life. These laws are likely to boost demand for biocomposites in various end-use industries, including transportation, construction, and electrical and electronics.

The power necessary to make biocomposites is far lower than that critical to making glass fiber composites or carbon fiber composites. On the other hand, Biocomposites are more expensive than glass fiber composites. However, price reductions are prospects due to economies of scale and common biocomposites applications.

These biocomposites may be made inexpensively in developing countries like India and China using abundant raw materials, including flax, jute, Kenaf, and hemp. Therefore, the overall cost of natural fiber-based biocomposites will be reduced. In addition, the biocomposites market future trends indicate that as the technology matures and production reaches economies of scale, these biocomposites are likely to become less expensive in the long run.

COVID-19 has had a detrimental impact on sales of biocomposites due to a drop in demand from numerous end-use sectors. Being one of the largest users of biocomposites, building and construction have seen the worst and most immediate effects of the epidemic. The building industry has been hit the worst. This has had a negative biocomposites market outlook.

Advancing at a CAGR of 16%, the biocomposites market size is expected to reach US$ 51 Bn by 2026.

Key Takeaways

The hybrid composites product section captured the largest market size in the global biocomposites market, owing to increased biocomposites applications around the world. Its substantial market share is credited with the optimum fiber adhesion that leads to decreased moisture content, high strength, and structural capacity.

As per the biocomposites adoption trends, they are predicted to be the dominant market in the Asia Pacific. Over the projected period, it is also anticipated to be the fastest regional market.

The requirement for synthetic polymer biocomposites had decreased in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As global end-use industries found a stable footing by the fourth quarter of 2020, demand for biocomposites also showed signs of recovery.

The market for biocomposites is dominated by the building and construction industry.

Wood fiber composites have the biggest market share in volume in the global biocomposites industry.

Competitive Landscape:

To gain a foothold in the biocomposites market opportunities, the key companies in the industry are pursuing a variety of inorganic and organic techniques.

Biocomposites, an international medical device company that produces and manufactures leading products for bone and soft tissue infection management, announced today that its STMULAN products are, vancomycin, gentamycin, and tobramycin, have received new Canadian approval for the mixing of antibiotics with them.

Biocomposites Market Key Segments:

By Fiber Type:

Wood Fiber Composites.

Non-wood Fiber Composites

By Polymer Type:

Natural Polymer Composites

Synthetic Polymer Composites

By Product:

Hybrid Biocomposites

Green Biocomposites

By End-use Industry:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

