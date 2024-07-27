Student Housing In Lawrence KS – From Dorms to Apartments

Lawrence, Kansas, 2024-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Helix 24 is proud to offer top-quality student housing in Lawrence, KS, conveniently located less than two miles from the University of Kansas campus. This prime location ensures students can enjoy a short commute to classes and campus activities, while also being close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Lawrence. They provide an ideal living environment that supports academic success and personal growth.

The apartments are designed for student comfort, featuring fully furnished units with hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Choose from two and three-bedroom layouts or two-story townhomes. In-unit laundry and high-speed internet are included for convenience and connectivity.

The community offers amenities for relaxation and recreation, including a saltwater pool with a sun deck, a pool cabana with an outdoor fireplace, and grilling stations. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy basketball and sand volleyball courts, a 24-hour fitness center, and private study rooms. The community is pet-friendly, provides free on-site parking, and features controlled-access entry, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all residents.

For more information about Helix 24’s student housing in Lawrence, KS, please contact their leasing office at (785) 369-7119.

