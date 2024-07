The JP Emerson Show announces partnership with Mecum Auctions. 

ABOUT JP EMERSON – THE JP EMERSON SHOW

Philanthropist, Owner & Host: Globally Syndicated/ The JP Emerson Show/ www.jpemerson.com “Nothing says nostalgia like a classic car and no one tells those stories better than the people who lived them. Each episode we ride shotgun through the backroads of our memories talking road trips, music, humor, racing and what may lie ahead for the sport or hobby. We’ll meet new folks from across the country, industry insiders, professional racers, and celebrities with amazing tales to tell and a few secrets too! If you’re all about horsepower, chrome, reliving the glory days or creating new automotive memories of your own, join award winning automotive journalist and storyteller JP Emerson as we explore the open road and discover what’s just beyond the headlights.