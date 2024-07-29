Asia Pacific Dental Industry Poised for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach USD 18,235.6 Million by 2034 at a 5.2% of CAGR

The Asia Pacific dental industry is on a promising growth trajectory, with a market size of USD 10,518.7 million in 2023. According to recent projections, the industry is anticipated to experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow from USD 11,139.8 million in 2024 to an impressive USD 18,235.6 million by 2034.

The anticipated growth in the Asia Pacific dental industry is driven by several factors, including increasing dental healthcare awareness, advancements in dental technologies, and a rising demand for both cosmetic and preventive dental treatments. As more individuals seek comprehensive dental care and advanced solutions, the industry is set to expand significantly.

What does this mean for stakeholders within the dental industry?

It represents a golden opportunity to be part of a flourishing market, where innovation and quality care converge to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Whether you’re a practitioner, manufacturer, or investor, now is the time to seize the moment and capitalize on the burgeoning demand for dental services and products.

Key Takeaways:

The Asia Pacific dental industry reached a valuation of US$10.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$18.2 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 5.2%.

Rising disposable income, increasing awareness of oral health, and growing geriatric population are key drivers of market growth.

Expanding dental insurance coverage and a flourishing medical tourism industry are expected to further propel the market forward.

Competitive Landscape:

Product launch is set to be a powerful promotional strategy for leading companies, offering a multifaceted approach to showcasing its commitment to innovation, patient care, and scientific advancement.

To fulfill end-user demand, key companies invest in research & development to produce new products and increase their manufacturing capacity. To expand their presence, leading players are directed toward implementing growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and facility expansions.

For instance

In April 2023, ZimVie Inc. introduced two new products to its biomaterials portfolio. One of the products is named RegenerOss® CC allograft particulate. It is a natural amalgamation of cortical and cancellous bone particles.

In May 2023, Philips, a global leader in health technology, announced the launch of the Philips CT 3500, a new high-throughput CT system targeting the needs of routine radiology and high-volume screening programs.

Key Companies Profiled:

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

ZimVie Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Ultradent Products Inc.

STRAUMANN GROUP

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kerr Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

PLANMECA OY

Septodont Holding

BIOLASE, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Höganäs AB

Stratasys Ltd.

Asia Pacific Dental Industry Segmentation by Category:

By Product:

Equipment Dental Radiology Equipment Extra Oral Radiology Equipment Intra Oral Radiology Equipment Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Dental Lasers Soft Tissue Laser Gas Lasers Diode Laser All Tissue Laser Dental System Dental Chairs Hand Pieces Light Cure Equipment Scaling Units CAD/CAM Systems Dental Instruments Air Polishing Devices Dental Scaler Dental Burs

Consumables Orthodontics Dental Braces Molar Bands Wires Retainers Other Orthodontics Endodontics Permanent Sealers Files Obturation Devices Other Endodontics Hygiene Maintenance Products Sterilizers Air Purification & Filters Hypodermic Needle Incinerator Whitening Crowns & Bridges Implants Prosthetics Sealants Other Consumable



By Application:

Diagnostics

Surgical

Treatment

By End-user:

Hospitals

Dental Support Organizations (DSO)

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

By Country:

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Philippines

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

