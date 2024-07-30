Allergy Immunotherapy Market is predicted to reach USD 4.07 Billion by 2033, expanding at a pace of 8.9% CAGR | FMI Analysis

Hope is on the horizon for allergy sufferers! The global Allergy Immunotherapy Market is poised for significant growth, according to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). This market, currently valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2023, is projected to reach a remarkable USD 4.07 billion by 2033. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% over the next decade.

The burgeoning allergy immunotherapy industry is carving its path to success by adopting principles similar to those utilized in immunotherapy treatments for cancer. While the spotlight often shines on cancer immunotherapy for its innovative approaches, it is essential to acknowledge the growing significance of allergy immunotherapy in addressing allergies, which impact millions of individuals worldwide.

This substantial growth trajectory highlights the market’s potential for substantial advancements in allergy treatment, significantly improving the lives of those suffering from allergies. It also underlines the market’s commitment to harnessing the principles of immunotherapy for the greater good, showcasing innovation that extends beyond the realm of cancer treatment.

The predicted revenue growth could be related to the burden of allergy conditions, which are becoming more prevalent globally. The responsibility that complex allergies with increased morbidity place on the healthcare system motivates research and development in this area for the introduction of innovative medicines.

The primary factors propelling the global market are:

The expansion of industrialization and population.

Improvements in healthcare and medicine.

The launch of novel immunotherapeutic medications.

Current regulatory approvals, such as those for oral dissolvable tablets, are further enhanced to gain a larger global allergy immunotherapy industry share.

Compared to other treatments already on the market, sublingual allergy immunotherapy has been clinically shown to be more effective and have fewer adverse effects. Another factor influencing the allergy immunotherapy industry growth is the demographic shift in the population and the macroeconomic environment.

The prevalence of asthma and allergy respiratory illnesses has increased due to rising air pollution levels inside and outside. According to the Asthma and Allergy Association of America (AAFA), rising pollen levels cause more than 25 million allergies.

Europe and North America are the two leading markets for allergy immunotherapy, and they are likely to continue holding a sizable market share during the forecast period. Given the increased awareness, healthcare reimbursement regulations, and growth in the population who suffer from allergies, Europe is estimated to hold a significant portion of the global allergy immunotherapy industry.

“Allergy immunotherapy represents a transformative approach to allergy treatment. This therapeutic method offers long-term relief by desensitizing the immune system to allergens, fundamentally changing how we manage allergies and providing hope for sufferers worldwide.”—by Lead Analyst at Future Market Insights.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% through 2033.

through 2033. The United States is expected to develop at a 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. With a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, Canada is predicted to grow rapidly in the market.

over the forecast period, Canada is predicted to grow rapidly in the market. The market in China is expected to increase, registering a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Germany is estimated to grow decently, registering a CAGR of 9.7% until 2033.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market Competitive Landscape:

Top players operating in the allergy immunotherapy market are ALK Abello, Stallergenes Greer, Allergy Therapeutics, Aimmune Therapeutics, Anergis, Arrayit Corporation, Biomay AG, HAL Allergy Group, DBV Technologies, and others.

These key players in the market are developing innovative products, such as sublingual and subcutaneous immunotherapy, to cater to the growing demand for effective allergy treatments. They also invest in research and development to improve existing therapies’ efficacy and safety and expand their market reach through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:

In September 2021, ALK confirmed that by expanding the number of patients by at least 100,000 yearly, it intends to make allergy testing, immunotherapy treatments, and adrenaline products accessible by 2030.

In June 2021, with the complete restoration of SCIT manufacturing in Antony, Stallergenes Greer declared that Alustal®, its subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) remedy, is now accessible in Italy and Spain.

Allergy Immunotherapy Market Segmentation:

Product:

SLIT Tablets

Odactra Grastek Ragwitek Oralair Actair Others

Oral Palforzia Others

Injections

Others

Immunotherapy:

Sublingual Immunotherapy

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy

Specific Immunotherapy

Others

Indication:

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Food Allergy

Atopic Dermatitis

Others

Allergen:

Pollens

Grass Pollens Weed Pollens Tree Pollens

House Dust Mites

Mold

Animal Dander

Bee Venom

Cockroaches/Insects

Others

Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Government Hospitals Semi-Government Hospitals Private Hospitals

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacy Drug Stores Online Pharmacy



