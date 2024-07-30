Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market is expected to reach USD 223.5 Million by 2027, growing at a 4.4% CAGR | FMI Study

The Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market is set to experience significant growth, according to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The global market size, currently valued at USD 180.2 million in 2022, is projected to reach USD 223.5 million by 2027. This represents a promising growth trajectory for the industry.

The endoscopic ultrasound needles market is witnessing the advent of a wide range of products including technological advancements in FNA and FNB for solid lesions. Endoscopic ultrasound has gained wide acceptance among surgeons as a minimally invasive procedure along with EUS-guided needles as the safe and minimally invasive method driving endoscopic ultrasound needles market growth.

Manufacturers in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market are focusing on new product launches for more precise diagnosis of tissues collected using needles. Gaining a greater share in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market with a diverse portfolio is one of the key strategies of leading players.

As per the report, companies in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market are also focusing on collaborating for the development and distribution of advanced endoscopic ultrasound needle products. Key players in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market are focusing on new product development in emerging regions including Latin America and Asia Pacific owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases. Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration to Gain Popularity with Rise in Gastrointestinal Diseases

According to the FMI report, Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration (EUS-FNA) is likely to account for the largest share of the endoscopic ultrasound needles market. EUS-FNA gaining popularity for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases and peri-gastrointestinal lesions. The wide application of FNA has also accelerated the growth in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

With the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, doctors and surgeons are using EUS combined with FNA to collect sample fluid and tissue from the chest and abdomen for diagnosis. It has also emerged as an alternative to exploratory procedure.

Meanwhile, in recent years studies conducted on Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Biopsy (EUS-FNB) have shown some promising results. As per the FMI study on the endoscopic ultrasound needles market, FNB is emerging as a novel tool in diagnosis by providing information on tissue architecture.

As per the study, ambulatory surgical centers will use endoscopic ultrasound needles on a large scale owing to the rise in the number of these centers and the increasing number of endoscopic ultrasound surgeries performed in ambulatory surgical centers. Being the minimally invasive and non-surgical procedure that can be performed through the colon or upper GI tract, ambulatory surgical centers are gaining traction in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

Moreover, endoscopic ultrasound is generally considered safe when performed at ambulatory surgical centers with the expert healthcare teams. Various healthcare organizations are building ambulatory surgical centers within the premises of the healthcare facility offering a wide range of services with technological advancements to achieve economies of scale.

An increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers are offering safe, cost-effective services, especially for gastroenterology, thereby, driving the demand in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Industry Survey

by Product:

Aspiration Needles (EUS-FNA)

Biopsy Needles (EUS-FNB)

by Application:

Bronchial EUS Needles

Enteral EUS Needles

by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

by Region:

North America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

East Asia Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

South Asia & Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market

