Global 3D Printing Dental Device Market Set to Surge USD 8.2 Billion by 2033

In a groundbreaking revelation by Future Market Insights, the global 3D printing dental device market is on the brink of unprecedented growth. With a valuation of USD 1.8 billion in 2023, the market is forecasted to skyrocket at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%, reaching an estimated USD 8.2 billion by 2033.

The surge in market value is primarily attributed to the accelerating adoption of digital dentistry, a trend gaining significant traction among dental technicians, practitioners, and patients worldwide. The landscape of dental care is undergoing a paradigm shift, fueled by advancements in digital hardware. This revolution has transformed the operational dynamics for dental professionals, empowering them with sophisticated computer technologies to design and fabricate precise dental prostheses including abutments, implants, crowns, and bridges.

This shift towards digital methodologies is enhanced by the capabilities of CAD/CAM systems, which not only tailor dental prostheses to meet individual needs but also significantly reduce turnaround times and improve overall procedural accuracy.

The market’s trajectory is further bolstered by an increasing inclination towards 3D printing technologies in the creation of intricate dental models, including surgical guides, bridges, crowns, implants, and dentures. The rapid pace of technological advancements in this field is set to redefine and enhance dental practices globally.

As the dental industry continues to embrace innovative technologies, the 3D printing dental device market is expected to expand, bringing about transformative changes to dental diagnostic and treatment procedures. This growth signals a substantial shift towards more efficient, precise, and personalized dental care, promising improved outcomes for patients worldwide.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Product and services are dominant within the global market with a market share of 9% in 2022. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of dental conditions and simultaneously, higher adoption of 3D printed products.

market share in 2022, owing to their exceptional blend of robustness, longevity, biocompatibility, visual appeal, and production proficiency. By region, Europe is leading in the global 3D printing dental device market with a 0% market share in 2022. It is expected to continue to do so during the forecasted years due to the increasing prevalence of dental disorders.

“Increasing adoption of the digital dentistry and cost-effective treatment for dental conditions, are driving the growth of the 3D printing dental device market” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

To advance research and development initiatives, manufacturers are increasingly prioritising collaboration with academic institutions, research organisations, and other research personnel. Manufacturers are implementing comprehensive innovation and marketing strategies to improve product accessibility, visibility, and awareness among healthcare professionals.

On February 22nd, 2022, Renishaw hosted an event highlighting its wide-ranging products in additive manufacturing. The event also showcased the advantages of metal 3D printing in the dental sector. The exhibition took place in Chicago.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the 3D printing dental device market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global 3D printing dental device market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the 3D printing dental device market by components– (3D printing systems {SLM, Other}, product and services {removable partial dentures, dental crowns & bridges, dental implants}, and by material– {metals, [non-precious metal alloys (cobalt chromium alloy, Ti-based alloys, stainless steel) and precious metal alloys}, ceramics}), across seven regions of the world.

Key Segments Covered in 3D Printing Dental Device Industry Research:

By Component:

3D Printing Systems: SLM Others

Products and Services: Removable Partial Dentures Dental Crowns & Bridges Dental Implants

Materials: Metals Non-Precious Metal Alloys Cobalt Chromium Alloy Ti-Based Alloys Stainless Steel Precious Metal Alloys Ceramics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

