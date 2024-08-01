Unlocking the Potential of Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Industry Overview

The global point of entry water treatment systems market size was estimated at USD 9.62 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing demand for water treatment systems due to the growing pollution and population in urban areas is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. In the U.S., increasing levels of contamination have resulted in the rising adoption of water treatment systems, thereby boosting market growth. The EPA is carrying out administrative orders to ensure safe drinking water through public water systems in the U.S. Moreover, the announcement of the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021 in May 2021 by the U.S. government with funding of USD 35 billion has created opportunities for the market.

The U.S. government is undertaking several initiatives to improve its public infrastructure. For instance, in November 2023, the U.S. Department of Treasury announced a plan to invest USD 7.8 billion in airport infrastructure development projects, USD 34.1 billion in public transportation infrastructure, and USD 22.8 billion for water infrastructure in the country. Thus, growing number of commercial projects in the country is expected to drive market demand in North America. Population growth, rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and infrastructure expansion have all increased global demand for fresh and processed water. The human population has doubled in the last 50 years resulting in high consumption of water.

Moreover, depleting water resources and rising water pollution levels are also contributing to product demand, which is expected to fuel industry growth. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Water Development Report 2022, approximately 829,000 people, including nearly 300,000 children under the age of five years, die each year across the world from diarrhea caused by contaminated drinking water, poor sanitation, and poor hand hygiene. Rising public awareness about the need for treated drinking water has aided in the widespread adoption of point of entry water treatment systems.

Key Companies profiled:

• 3M

• DuPont

• Pentair plc

• BWT Holding GmbH

• Culligan

• Watts

• Aquasana, Inc.

• Calgon Carbon Corporation

• EcoWater Systems LLC

• GE Appliances

Key Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Company Insights

Aquasana Inc., EcoWater Systems LLC, and Calgon Carbon Corporation. are some of the emerging market participants in the point of entry water treatment systems market.

• Aquasana Inc. is a manufacturer of whole-house water treatment systems, under-counter filters, countertop water filters, salt-free water conditions, replacement filters, etc.

• Calgon Carbon Corporation offers various innovative products including granular activated carbon, powdered activated carbon, activated carbon cloth, pelletized activated carbon, and ultraviolet (UV) technologies

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of entry water treatment systems market report based on technology, application, and region:

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Reverse Osmosis Systems

• Water Softeners

• Disinfection Methods

• Filtration Methods

• Distillation Systems

• Others

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• Residential

• Commercial

o Offices

o Hotels

o Restaurants

o Café

o Hospitals

o Schools

o Other

• Industrial

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Recent Developments

• In December 2023, Watts formed an agreement to acquire Josam Company, a manufacturer of plumbing and drainage products. This acquisition will expand sales networks and provide increased cross-selling opportunities to the former

• In October 2023, Calgon Carbon announced completion of its facility expansion at its Pearlington, Mississippi site. The second production line of virgin activated carbon will be added in the existing facility, resulting in a significant increase in production capabilities