Water Treatment Chemicals Industry – Emerging Opportunities

Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Overview

The global water treatment chemicals market for geothermal power size was estimated at USD 8.84 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in global demand for clean and renewable energy sources. According to IRENA, the global geothermal electricity capacity was 13,196 MW in 2018 and has reached 14,846 MW in the year 2023.

The growth in utilization of scale control agents can be attributed to their ability to increase efficiency of power generation. Geothermal power plants are environmentally friendly, as they do not burn fuel to generate electricity and release 97% less sulfur compounds and 99% less carbon dioxide than similar-sized fossil fuel plants. Power plant water is often salty and contains impurities, hence it needs to be filtered before it goes to the heat exchanger. If left untreated, the mineral-rich brine can cause scaling issues. Water treatment chemicals can help prevent the presence of salts and metals in discharged water, which can contaminate rivers and lakes.

The water treatment chemical market for geothermal power is necessary, as geothermal water contains many scale and corrosion forming chemical components such as silica, calcium, potassium, sulfate, hydrogen sulfate, fluoride magnesium, and chloride. The plants water contains variable concentrations of gases, such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen, as well as smaller quantities of ammonia, boron, mercury, and radon. If this water is left untreated, the mineral-rich geothermal water can cause scaling issues. Geothermal water treatment chemicals are necessary to protect geothermal systems from buildup, which can cause blockages and interruptions.

Chemicals used to treat geothermal water plants include, polyphosphates, azoles, phosphonates, polymaleic acid, and polyacrylate. Geothermal power plants use naturally heated water from deep water underground to generate electricity. This has been used to produce clean and renewable energy which is used to meet the global demand for sustainable electricity production.

The manufacturers of water treatment chemicals for geothermal power products often invest in research & development activities to improve the performance of their products, introduce new formulations of these compounds in the market, and enhance their production processes. For instance, companies like Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A., the company, announced the launch of its product line, Geogard, as the latest range of innovation for geothermal applications. The use of these geogard technologies is associated with important benefits for geothermal operators.

Key Companies profiled:

• Italmach Chemicals S.p.A.

• Solenis

• Ecolab

• Kurita Europe GmbH

• Roemex Limited

• Buckman

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton

• SLB

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water treatment chemicals market for geothermal power report based on product, application, and region:

Water Treatment Chemicals Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousands, 2018 – 2030)

• Scale Control

• Corrosion Control

Water Treatment Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousands, 2018 – 2030)

• Production & Reinjection Wells

• Flash Process

• Binary Process

• Dry Steam Process

• Cooling Water Systems

• Turbine Systems

Water Treatment Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousands, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Turkey

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Philippines

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

Recent Developments

• In April 2023, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. announced its plans to contribute toward Kenya’s geothermal industrial development. The company is one of the 14 Italian companies working together to support Kenya’s geothermal industrial development through the United Nations Industrial Development Organization – Investment and Technology Promotion Office (UNIDO ITPO).

• In June 2023, Baker Hughes Company made a strategic investment with Baseload Capital, a specialized investment entity that funds the deployment of geothermal heat and power. This investment lays the groundwork for funding high-potential opportunities for development and operation while simultaneously propelling next-generation geothermal technologies from the pilot stage to the commercial scale.