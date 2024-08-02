Global 3D Bio-Printing Market to Surge to USD 6.82 Billion by 2034 at a 11.8% of CAGR

The global 3D bio-printing market is set for remarkable growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 2.24 billion expected by 2024. The market is projected to expand significantly over the next decade, reaching approximately USD 6.82 billion by 2034, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2024 to 2034.

This impressive growth is attributed to several key factors, including advancements in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, increased collaborations between research institutions, biotech companies, and healthcare providers, and rising investments in bioprinting technology. Additionally, the growing demand for personalized medicine is further fueling the expansion of the 3D bio-printing industry.

Key Takeaways

The 3D cell culture method is an effective alternative to overcome the existing organ donation shortage crisis faced by the world. According to the U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, more than 113,000 people are on the waiting list as of July 2019. The unavailability of organs for transplant cause the death of 20 patients per day.

3D bioprinting can be a significant solution to the organ transplant waiting for crisis so that patients can receive an organ for transplant in time. 3D bioprinting technology has been used in regenerative medicine through printed devices such as 3D printing surgical instruments and prosthetics. Currently, researchers are testing out bio-ink as a way of printing cartilage, bones, and vital organs.

The ongoing research on regenerative medicine and advancements in tissue engineering are focusing on the regeneration of damaged tissues and organs with the help of 3D bioprinting. A group of scientists from Tel Aviv University developed a fully vascularized heart using 3D bioprinting by using fat tissue cells from a donor. This has led to the development of 3D bio-printed heart tissue. Scientists from Swansea University UK developed a 3D bioprinting process by using regenerative and durable biomaterial.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the 3D bioprinting market are currently strengthening their materials portfolio. This is mainly done by adding new metals to the product portfolio. Apart from that, technological upgradation is also being done by the key players to simplify the processes. 3D Systems, GE Healthcare, ExOne, Electro Optical Systems, Renishaw plc, and others are the top player of the 3D bioprinting market.

More Insights into the 3D bioprinting market

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global 3D bioprinting market over the assessment period. As per FMI analysis, developing economies like India, China, and Japan are expected to make massive contributions, owing to massive investment in the healthcare sector. Additionally, increasing disposable income is also expected to surge the market share in this region.

China is expected to generate reasonable revenue in the global market since the Chinese government is offering to fund the establishment of a manufacturing facility for the production of biomaterials and studying 3D-printed organs and tissues. In 2015, Materialise NV. opened its first pediatric 3D medical research facility at the Children’s Medical Center, in Shanghai, China. The focus was on pediatric 3D modeling and medical imaging and 3D fabrication.

3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Fused Deposition Modeling

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Inkjet Printing

Multi-phase Jet Solidification

By Application:

Surgical Simulation and Training Models

Prosthetic Devices

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Medical Sensors

Others

By End User:

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research & Academic Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

