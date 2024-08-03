EXIT Labs Launches Designermall.io, Revolutionizing Luxury Shopping with Crypto

Launching August 1, 2024 – Seamless Crypto to Luxury Conversion

Posted on 2024-08-03

Toronto, Canada, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — EXIT Labs is set to revolutionize luxury retail with the launch of Designermall.io on August 1, 2024. This innovative platform, powered by EXIT Designer Tokens, allows users to seamlessly convert their cryptocurrency into luxury goods. With over 1200 products in fashion, wellness, and accessories, Designermall.io ensures an exclusive shopping experience.

Designermall.io operates by allowing users to convert popular cryptocurrencies into EXIT Designer Tokens, which can then be used to purchase luxury items. This eliminates costly fiat conversion fees and provides direct access to a wide range of luxury brands. Each transaction is secured on the Binance Smart Chain, guaranteeing fast and secure transactions.

One of the standout features is the verified NFT luxury collectibles, which ensure transparency and provenance of high-end products. The platform also addresses counterfeiting by guaranteeing the authenticity of every item purchased. Additionally, the upcoming projects in the EXIT Ecosystem, such as the Cyrus Wallet and EXIT Payments, will further enhance the user experience by providing advanced functionality and security.

Ramin Mesgarlou, CEO of EXIT Labs and Opulence Global, states, “Integrating EXIT Designer Token into Designermall.io represents a monumental leap for the luxury market. We’re thrilled to bring this unique shopping experience to the crypto world.”

Join the luxury shopping revolution today at Designermall.io.

 

