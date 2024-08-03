Park Avenue Orthodontics Ensures Comprehensive Insurance Coverage for Orthodontic Treatments

New York, USA, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — At Park Avenue Orthodontics, we understand that navigating insurance coverage for orthodontic treatments can be complex. That’s why we are committed to helping you maximize your benefits and make the process as seamless as possible.

It’s crucial to be aware that not all insurance plans cover orthodontic treatments. To ensure you are fully informed about your coverage, we encourage you to bring your insurance card to your initial appointment or consultation. Our team will thoroughly review your payment options and determine the extent of your reimbursement through your insurance plan.

Park Avenue Orthodontics proudly partners with leading insurance providers, including Cigna, Principal Insurance, and United Concordia. By working with these trusted insurers, we aim to offer you a range of flexible payment options to make orthodontic care more accessible.

For more information or to schedule your consultation, please contact Park Avenue Orthodontics.

About Park Avenue Orthodontics

Park Avenue Orthodontics is dedicated to providing exceptional orthodontic care in New York. Our expert team, led by Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen, offers a range of services from traditional braces to advanced Invisalign treatments. We are committed to ensuring our patients receive the highest quality care and the most effective treatment options.