Boulevard 98 Unveils Premier Off-Campus Housing Near UNC Charlotte

Posted on 2024-08-03 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Charlotte, NC, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Boulevard 98, the leading provider of upscale off-campus housing, is excited to introduce its new student apartments tailored for UNC Charlotte students. Situated just minutes from the campus, Boulevard 98 offers the perfect blend of convenience and comfort, allowing students to enjoy a short commute while being close to academic and social activities.

The apartments at Boulevard 98 are designed with students in mind, featuring spacious layouts and modern finishes. Each unit includes high-end amenities such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet. Students can choose from a variety of floor plans to suit their needs, whether they prefer a cozy studio or a multi-bedroom apartment. The contemporary design and thoughtful features ensure a comfortable living experience that supports both academic success and relaxation.

Boulevard 98 goes beyond just providing exceptional apartments; it also offers a vibrant community atmosphere. Residents have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, and numerous recreational areas, including a game room and study lounges. Additionally, the community hosts regular social events and activities, fostering a sense of camaraderie among residents. The on-site management team is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment and providing top-notch service.

For more information about Boulevard 98’s student housing and off-campus living options, contact their leasing office at (828) 415-5340.

About Boulevard 98: Boulevard 98 is a premier provider of off-campus housing solutions for students in Charlotte, NC. Known for its commitment to quality and convenience, Boulevard 98 offers a range of modern apartments designed to meet the needs of college students. With a focus on exceptional living spaces and community amenities, Boulevard 98 is dedicated to providing an outstanding residential experience for students at UNC Charlotte and beyond.

Company: Boulevard 98
Address: 9825 University City Boulevard
City: Charlotte
State: North Carolina
Zip Code: 28213
Telephone Number: (828) 415-5340

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution