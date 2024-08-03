Dr. Lorne Wasylucha Joins Sam Spence DDS Abilene: A New Chapter in General and Cosmetic Dentistry

Abilene, TX, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Sam Spence DDS Abilene is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Lorne Wasylucha, a highly experienced and esteemed dentist, to their team. Born and raised in Alberta, Canada, Dr. Wasylucha brings over 20 years of expertise and a proven track record of managing a successful practice to the Abilene community.

Dr. Wasylucha is a proud alumnus of Creighton University’s School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska. His professional focus includes general dentistry and Invisalign treatments, ensuring patients receive comprehensive and state-of-the-art dental care. His commitment to providing high-quality dental services aligns perfectly with the mission of Sam Spence DDS Abilene.

In 2020, Dr. Wasylucha made a significant move to Texas, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and a passion for dentistry. His arrival marks a new chapter for both him and the Abilene community, where his skills and compassionate approach to patient care are sure to make a lasting impact.

Family is at the core of Dr. Wasylucha’s life. He and his wife, Wendy, have been married for 37 years and are blessed with two children and three grandchildren, with another grandchild on the way. His deep-rooted family values resonate in his practice, where he treats each patient with the care and attention he would give his own family.

Outside the office, Dr. Wasylucha enjoys hiking, woodworking, and photography, hobbies that allow him to explore his creative side and maintain a well-rounded lifestyle. His commitment to the community is also evident through his participation in three mission trips and five years of involvement with the Open Wide Mission program in Calgary. Additionally, he dedicated a year to treating patients at his clinic on Fridays and Saturdays through the YMCA, providing essential dental care to those in need.

Dr. Wasylucha’s arrival at Sam Spence DDS Abilene is a testament to the practice’s dedication to excellence and compassionate patient care. The entire team is excited to welcome Dr. Wasylucha and looks forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on the community.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Lorne Wasylucha, please visit Sam Spence DDS Abilene or call (325) 750-2406