TTU Student Off Campus Housing – Designed for Student Success

Lubbock, Texas, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Capstone Cottages of Lubbock offers a premier student living experience, ideally situated just minutes from Texas Tech University. This exceptional TTU student off-campus housing community is designed to provide a true neighborhood atmosphere with easy access to campus, ensuring students enjoy both comfort and convenience.

The residences feature spacious cottage-style layouts that redefine the typical student apartment. Each unit includes private bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry facilities. Residents can choose from 3 to 5 bedroom multi-level cottages, each thoughtfully designed with 9-foot ceilings and optional furniture packages. With internet included and a pet-friendly policy, this TTU student off-campus housing meets all modern needs.

The community amenities further enhance the living experience at Capstone Cottages. Residents have access to a luxury clubhouse with study spaces, a 24-hour fitness center, and a resort-style pool complete with cabanas and a poolside gaming center. Additional features include a sand volleyball court, grilling stations, fire pits, and green spaces for relaxation. The community also offers a shuttle bus service to the Texas Tech campus, making it easier for students to get to and from their classes.

For more information about Capstone Cottages of Lubbock’s student housing options and amenities, please contact their leasing office at (361) 310-3003.

About Capstone Cottages of Lubbock: Capstone Cottages of Lubbock provides exceptional off-campus housing for Texas Tech University students, offering a blend of comfort and convenience in a vibrant community setting. Designed to enhance student life, it combines modern living spaces with a range of amenities to support a balanced lifestyle.

Company Name: Capstone Cottages of Lubbock

Address: 4702 4th Street

City: Lubbock

State: Texas

Zip code:

Phone number: (361) 310-3003