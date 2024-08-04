Global Near Infrared Imaging Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2034

The global near infrared imaging market is on the brink of remarkable growth, with projections soaring from USD 2.2 billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 3.2 billion by 2034. This significant expansion is underpinned by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the coming decade, according to recent analysis conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI).

Several key factors are poised to drive the anticipated growth in the near infrared (NIR) imaging market. Foremost among them is the burgeoning demand for NIR imaging across multiple sectors, including industrial inspection, medical diagnosis, and scientific research. This demand surge is expected to serve as a primary catalyst for market expansion.

Additionally, the continuous evolution of new NIR imaging technologies, coupled with their versatile applications across various fields, is projected to further propel market growth. As industries increasingly recognize the value and utility of NIR imaging solutions, the market is poised to witness a substantial uptick in adoption rates.

Speaking about the findings, at Future Market Insights, remarked, “The projected growth trajectory of the near infrared imaging market underscores the increasing importance of advanced imaging technologies in driving innovation across industries. From enhancing industrial processes to revolutionizing medical diagnostics, NIR imaging is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape.”

As the market continues to evolve and expand, stakeholders are urged to stay abreast of emerging trends and technological advancements to capitalize on the myriad opportunities presented by the burgeoning NIR imaging market.

Key Takeaways from the Near Infrared Imaging Market:

The market captured a CAGR of 5.7% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

With 4.5% CAGR, China is significantly driving the global market by 2033.

Japan is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 4.9% in the global market during the forecast period.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Near Infrared Imaging Market:

In recent years, there has been a surge in investment and collaboration within the industry, with venture capital firms and businesses. These strategic partnerships and financial investments aim to accelerate research and development, scale production, and expand market reach.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Leica Microsystems launched its NIR Fluorescence Imaging System, designed for use in both clinical and research settings. The system offers high-resolution imaging and compatibility with a wide range of NIR dyes.

In 2023, Medtronic (Visionsense) received FDA approval for its NIR Fluorescence Imaging System, designed for use in minimally invasive spine surgery. The system aids in visualizing nerve structures and blood vessels.

In 2022, Stryker received FDA clearance for its SureView NIR Imaging System, designed for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The system incorporates NIR technology to enhance visualization of blood flow and perfusion during surgery.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Key Players:

Quest Medical Imaging B.V.

Stryker

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Olympus

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Medtronic

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Fluoptics

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

Devices Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems Near-infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems

Reagents Indocyanine Green (ICG) Other Reagents



By Application:

Preclinical Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

Other Applications

By End Use:

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

