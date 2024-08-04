Global Near Infrared Imaging Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2034

Posted on 2024-08-04 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

The global near infrared imaging market is on the brink of remarkable growth, with projections soaring from USD 2.2 billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 3.2 billion by 2034. This significant expansion is underpinned by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the coming decade, according to recent analysis conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI).

Several key factors are poised to drive the anticipated growth in the near infrared (NIR) imaging market. Foremost among them is the burgeoning demand for NIR imaging across multiple sectors, including industrial inspection, medical diagnosis, and scientific research. This demand surge is expected to serve as a primary catalyst for market expansion.

Sample Report Copy Near Infrared Imaging Market…

Additionally, the continuous evolution of new NIR imaging technologies, coupled with their versatile applications across various fields, is projected to further propel market growth. As industries increasingly recognize the value and utility of NIR imaging solutions, the market is poised to witness a substantial uptick in adoption rates.

Speaking about the findings, at Future Market Insights, remarked, “The projected growth trajectory of the near infrared imaging market underscores the increasing importance of advanced imaging technologies in driving innovation across industries. From enhancing industrial processes to revolutionizing medical diagnostics, NIR imaging is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape.”

As the market continues to evolve and expand, stakeholders are urged to stay abreast of emerging trends and technological advancements to capitalize on the myriad opportunities presented by the burgeoning NIR imaging market.

Key Takeaways from the Near Infrared Imaging Market:

  • The global near infrared imaging market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.9% with a valuation of USD 3.2 billion by 2034.
  • The market captured a CAGR of 5.7% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.
  • The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
  • With 4.5% CAGR, China is significantly driving the global market by 2033.
  • Japan is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 4.9% in the global market during the forecast period.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Near Infrared Imaging Market:

In recent years, there has been a surge in investment and collaboration within the industry, with venture capital firms and businesses. These strategic partnerships and financial investments aim to accelerate research and development, scale production, and expand market reach.

Recent Developments:

  • In 2022, Leica Microsystems launched its NIR Fluorescence Imaging System, designed for use in both clinical and research settings. The system offers high-resolution imaging and compatibility with a wide range of NIR dyes.
  • In 2023, Medtronic (Visionsense) received FDA approval for its NIR Fluorescence Imaging System, designed for use in minimally invasive spine surgery. The system aids in visualizing nerve structures and blood vessels.
  • In 2022, Stryker received FDA clearance for its SureView NIR Imaging System, designed for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures. The system incorporates NIR technology to enhance visualization of blood flow and perfusion during surgery.

Supercharge Your Strategy with Our Full Report Get It Here

Near Infrared Imaging Market Key Players:

  • Quest Medical Imaging B.V.
  • Stryker
  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
  • Olympus
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
  • Mizuho Medical Co, Ltd.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Leica Microsystems
  • Medtronic
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec
  • Fluoptics

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

  • Devices
    • Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems
    • Near-infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems
  • Reagents
    • Indocyanine Green (ICG)
    • Other Reagents

By Application:

  • Preclinical Imaging
  • Cancer Surgeries
  • Gastrointestinal Surgeries
  • Cardiovascular Surgeries
  • Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries
  • Other Applications

By End Use:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Research Laboratories

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution