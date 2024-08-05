CD Bioparticles Launches High-Precision Polystyrene Counting Standard Particles for Enhanced Instrument Calibration

New York, USA, 2024-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles announces its comprehensive line of Polystyrene Counting Standard Particles. These NIST-traceable particles offer researchers and scientists a reliable and accurate method for calibrating and validating instruments used for particle counting in both liquid and air environments.

In environmental research and other fields, accurate measurement of particles in air, surface or liquid contamination using laser particle counters is important and must be carefully monitored. Any potentially misleading and inconsistent data can lead to costly and time-consuming remediation efforts. In addition, various applications of particle counting technology require instrument validation and quality control. Counting standard particles can be used to validate laser counters and perform routine quality control to check for instrument problems and changes in laser function.

CD Bioparticles offers a range of polystyrene counting standard particles to meet the needs of researchers. These particles are traceable to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and are monodisperse. They are supplied as suspensions in low residue dilutions to minimize background interference. They can be used to accurately calibrate air or liquid particle counting instruments and reveal dynamic range. Particle sizes range from 100 nm to 100 μm, with highly uniform mean diameters and a size distribution of < 3%. They are also precisely diluted for immediate use in laser particle counters, minimizing time-consuming adjustments during sample preparation.

CD Bioparticles offers a series of polystyrene counting standard particles supplied in water with trace surfactant for use in instrument calibration and validation, instrument QC, and particulate monitoring. For example, the DiagPoly™ Plain Polystyrene Particles, Count, 4 μm can provide accurate calibration and insight into the dynamic range and calibration of the instrument. What’s more, these products have a refractive index of 1.59 (589 nm at 25°C) and can be calibrated by optical microscopy.

CD Bioparticles is committed to providing researchers with the tools they need to achieve exceptional results. The polystyrene counting standard particles are designed to meet the most stringent requirements, ensuring the data integrity and reproducibility of research results. These new particles represent a valuable addition to any laboratory focused on accurate particle size determination.

CD Bioparticles has developed a wide range of polystyrene micro- and nanoparticles. The newly released polystyrene counting standard particles are suitable for precise calibration and validation of instruments used to count particles in liquid or air suspensions, with excellent product stability for use in a wide range of instruments. For more information about these new particles, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/products/polystyrene-counting-standard-particles-1073.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.