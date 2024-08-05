Global Cholesterol Monitors Market Set to Reach USD 5,379.2 Million by 2033 at a 7.3% of CAGR

Posted on 2024-08-05 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Cholesterol Monitors Market

Cholesterol Monitors Market

The global cholesterol monitors market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated valuation of USD 2,660.3 million in 2023. Industry forecasts predict the market will expand at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033, reaching an estimated USD 5,379.2 million by the end of the forecast period.

The expansion of the cholesterol monitors market is driven by several key factors, including the rising rates of obesity and the aging populations in developed countries such as the United States, Germany, and France. These demographic trends have led to an increase in the incidence of high cholesterol levels, thereby driving the demand for effective cholesterol monitoring solutions.

As patients and healthcare providers seek more frequent and accurate monitoring of cholesterol levels, there is a growing preference for non-invasive technologies. This shift towards non-invasive cholesterol monitoring is expected to further fuel market growth, offering more convenient and patient-friendly options for managing cholesterol levels.

Request Your Detailed – Report Sample

Population Aging: An Important Market Factor

The aging population is a major factor driving the market for cholesterol monitors. The Department of Economic and Social Affairs projects that by 2050, there will be a 21.1% increase in the number of people over 60 worldwide. According to research from the United Health Foundation, 12.5% of persons 60 years of age and older had raised cholesterol, highlighting the vulnerability of this cohort to high cholesterol.

Early Identification for Better Results

Regular cholesterol testing is essential for early detection and risk management because high cholesterol frequently exhibits no symptoms at all. Several blood lipid levels are measured by these tests, including:

  • Triglycerides
  • HDL stands for high-density lipoprotein, or “good” cholesterol.
  • LDL cholesterol is referred to as “bad” cholesterol.
  • Total Cholesterol

Monitoring cholesterol levels helps individuals reduce their risk of developing:

  • Peripheral artery disease (PAD)
  • Heart attack
  • Stroke

Customization Available: Here

Competitive Landscape:

Key cholesterol monitors manufacturers have entered into merger agreements to expand their portfolios and provide effective services that can assist in managing infectious diseases and uncontrollable cholesterol levels.

Prominent Cholesterol Monitors Manufacturers

  • Roche Diagnostics
  • PTS Diagnostics
  • Omron Healthcare, Inc.
  • ACON Laboratories, Inc.
  • AccuTech
  • LLC
  • Alere Inc.
  • Siemens
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Abaxis, Inc.
  • ManthaMed
  • Fisher Scientific

Key Segments:

By Product Type:

  • Single-sided COD Chip-On-Flex
  • Other Chip-On-Flex Types

By End Users:

  • Military
  • Medical
  • Aerospace
  • Electronics
  • Other Verticals

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa

Obtain In-Depth Market Insights: Purchase Now to Access

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:        

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution