Global Cholesterol Monitors Market Set to Reach USD 5,379.2 Million by 2033 at a 7.3% of CAGR

The global cholesterol monitors market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated valuation of USD 2,660.3 million in 2023. Industry forecasts predict the market will expand at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033, reaching an estimated USD 5,379.2 million by the end of the forecast period.

The expansion of the cholesterol monitors market is driven by several key factors, including the rising rates of obesity and the aging populations in developed countries such as the United States, Germany, and France. These demographic trends have led to an increase in the incidence of high cholesterol levels, thereby driving the demand for effective cholesterol monitoring solutions.

As patients and healthcare providers seek more frequent and accurate monitoring of cholesterol levels, there is a growing preference for non-invasive technologies. This shift towards non-invasive cholesterol monitoring is expected to further fuel market growth, offering more convenient and patient-friendly options for managing cholesterol levels.

Population Aging: An Important Market Factor

The aging population is a major factor driving the market for cholesterol monitors. The Department of Economic and Social Affairs projects that by 2050, there will be a 21.1% increase in the number of people over 60 worldwide. According to research from the United Health Foundation, 12.5% of persons 60 years of age and older had raised cholesterol, highlighting the vulnerability of this cohort to high cholesterol.

Early Identification for Better Results

Regular cholesterol testing is essential for early detection and risk management because high cholesterol frequently exhibits no symptoms at all. Several blood lipid levels are measured by these tests, including:

Triglycerides

HDL stands for high-density lipoprotein, or “good” cholesterol.

LDL cholesterol is referred to as “bad” cholesterol.

Total Cholesterol

Monitoring cholesterol levels helps individuals reduce their risk of developing:

Peripheral artery disease (PAD)

Heart attack

Stroke

Competitive Landscape:

Key cholesterol monitors manufacturers have entered into merger agreements to expand their portfolios and provide effective services that can assist in managing infectious diseases and uncontrollable cholesterol levels.

Prominent Cholesterol Monitors Manufacturers

Roche Diagnostics

PTS Diagnostics

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

AccuTech

LLC

Alere Inc.

Siemens

Medline Industries, Inc.

Abaxis, Inc.

ManthaMed

Fisher Scientific

Key Segments:

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

