Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Set to Reach USD 621 Million by 2034

The global veterinary dental equipment market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a valuation of USD 347.3 million by 2024 and an impressive surge to USD 621 million by 2034. This expansion is anticipated to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2024 and 2034, driven by a multitude of factors reshaping the landscape of animal oral healthcare.

One of the primary drivers behind this growth is the increasing awareness of the pivotal role oral health plays in animals. Pet owners and livestock managers alike are recognizing the significance of comprehensive dental care, leading to a heightened emphasis on maintaining optimal oral hygiene for their furry and four-legged companions.

A key trend fueling this market evolution is the relentless focus on innovation. Veterinary professionals are leveraging cutting-edge technologies, including advanced digital imaging and diagnostic tools, to revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of dental issues in animals. These innovations are not only enhancing precision and efficiency but also significantly improving the overall quality of care provided to animals worldwide.

As the demand for veterinary dental equipment continues to soar, manufacturers and stakeholders in the industry are committed to advancing the field through ongoing research and development efforts. By staying at the forefront of technological innovation, the veterinary community aims to further elevate standards of care and ensure the well-being of animals everywhere.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Based on animal type, large animals are projected to expand at 5.5% CAGR by 2034.

The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2034.

South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2034.

Based on product type, hand instruments are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2034.

“A pivotal driver for the veterinary dental equipment market is the growing awareness of the crucial role oral health plays in animals. This heightened awareness, coupled with an increasing emphasis on comprehensive dental care, propels the demand for advanced veterinary dental equipment.,” Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)Top of Form

Competitive Landscape:

The veterinary dental equipment market is fiercely competitive, driven by the rising awareness of animal oral health. Established players such as Midmark Corporation and Henry Schein, Inc. face challenges from innovative newcomers emphasizing product differentiation.

Technological advancements and a shift towards specialized dental care contribute to the dynamic market as companies strive to meet the evolving needs of veterinarians and pet owners in this rapidly growing sector.

Some of the recent developments are:Top of Form

In January 2021, Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hitchin and Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Essex, located in the United Kingdom, introduced advanced veterinary dentistry and maxillofacial surgery services for pets.

In May 2022, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invested Rs 278 crore to launch 175 Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinics (MAVCs).

Key Companies Profiled:

Integra LifeSciences

Cislak Manufacturing

Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc.

MAI Animal Health

Dentalaire International

Midmark Corporation

Planmeca OY

J & J Instruments

iM3Vet Pty Ltd.

Acteon Group Ltd.

Key Segments of Veterinary Dental Equipment Industry Survey:

By Product:

Hand Instruments

Equipment

Consumables

By Animal type:

Large Animals

Small Animals

By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

