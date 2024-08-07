Baby Care Market: Key Players, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape

Baby Care Products Industry Overview

The global baby care products market size was valued at USD 18.17 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The market has been witnessing rapid growth as consumer preferences are shifting towards high-quality, utility-driven, and premium baby products. Moreover, there has been an increasing focus on vegan, paraben, and synthetic-free products due to the rising levels of awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic products. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and influenced consumers’ shopping patterns. According to the annual report published by Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., the baby care segment observed a decline of 9.4% in 2020, in comparison to 2019. The company reported the decline due to the COVID-19, SKU rationalization, and other factors. Whereas Kimberly-Clark (KCWW) observed an increase in the sales of its baby and child care products in 2020.

The demand for baby care products is rapidly increasing in the U.S. owing to the rising concerns related to the safety and wellness of infants. An increasing number of parents are seeking hygienic and moisture-based products, such as wipes and creams, to prevent skin infections and treat diaper rashes. Furthermore, parents are spending more on infant care since after the pandemic. For instance, according to the figures published on Move.org in April 2021, parents in the District of Columbia are spending 26.3% of their income on infant care, followed by 24.4% in Massachusetts, 21.9% in Indiana, and 21.3% in New York as of March 2021.

Increasing participation of women in the workforce, the evolving parenting preferences, growing independence, and spending capacity across the globe are expected to boost the overall market growth. According to an article published on CNBC LLC in January 2020, American parents with children under the age of five are spending over USD 42 billion on early child care and education.

Owing to the growing concerns regarding infants’ delicate and sensitive skin, a growing number of parents are opting for baby care products, such as body washes, diaper creams, and baby wipes, which are made from plant-based and organic ingredients. Moreover, these products offer numerous benefits that help in treating skin allergies, discomfort, rashes, and other similar skin-related issues. Such instances are likely to significantly boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing investments in the research & development of products, coupled with the growing trend of natural, organic ingredient-based baby care products, have encouraged manufacturers to introduce new products through popular supermarkets and specialty stores. For instance, in August 2021, prominent baby care brand Baby Dove collaborated with Walmart to launch its new line of shampoo, conditioner, baby wash, and skin cream for infants’ delicate skin and multiracial babies. Such product offerings are expected to positively influence market growth.

Baby Care Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby care products market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Care Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Baby Skin Care

o Baby Moisturizer

o Baby Face Cream

o Baby Massage Oil

o Baby Powder

o Diaper Rash Cream

• Baby Toiletries/Hair Care

o Shampoo

o Conditioner

o Hair Oil

o Baby Body Wash

o Baby Wipes

Baby Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Hypermarket & Supermarket

• Pharmacy & Drugstores

• Specialty Store

• Online

• Others

Baby Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

• Central & South America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Kimberly-Clark (KCWW)

• Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Citta World

• Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

• Beiersdorf

• California Baby

• Unilever