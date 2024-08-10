CD BioSciences Launches Digestive System Tissue Microarrays for Improved Disease Research

New York, USA, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based biotechnology company focusing on the development of imaging technologies, is glad to announce the launch of its new line of Digestive System Tissue Microarrays for researchers and scientists to study digestive system diseases with greater efficiency and accuracy. These microarrays are a powerful tool for studying these diseases and developing new treatment options.

Digestive system tissue microarrays are research tools used to study the diseases and biology of the digestive system. They are essentially small tissue samples (cores) taken from different areas of the digestive tract, such as the esophagus, stomach, colon, rectum, liver and pancreas, and arranged into blocks. This block of samples can then be used for a variety of tests, allowing researchers to compare protein expression, gene activity, or other cellular characteristics in different tissues and disease states.

CD BioSciences now offers a comprehensive suite of Digestive System Tissue Microarrays for researchers and scientists focused on the study of digestive system diseases, including Colon Tissue Microarrays, Esophagus Tissue Microarrays, Intestine Tissue Microarrays, Liver Tissue Microarrays, Pancreas Tissue Microarrays, Rectum Tissue Microarrays, and Stomach Tissue Microarrays. These new tools can provide researchers with multiple options to accelerate their cancer research, study the progression of digestive diseases, or identify new therapeutic targets.

For example, the Pancreas Cancer with Normal Pancreas Tissue Microarray, 48 Cases, 48 Cores (Catalog NO: DSCT256) focuses on pancreatic adenocarcinoma and includes samples of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, pancreatic acinar cell carcinoma, pancreatic squamous cell carcinoma, and normal pancreatic tissue. There are 38 cases of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, along with one case each of pancreatic acinar cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. There are also eight cases of normal pancreatic tissue. Each case has a single core.

Another is Stomach Disease Spectrum Tissue Microarray, 100 Cases, 100 Cores (Catalog NO: DSCT315). It contains 22 cases of adenocarcinoma, 10 cases of signet ring cell carcinoma, 8 cases of undifferentiated carcinoma, 5 cases of carcinoid, 10 cases of metastatic carcinoma, 5 cases of intramucosal carcinoma, 9 cases of ulcer, 7 cases of atrophic gastritis, 6 cases of hyperplasia, 10 cases of inflammation, and 8 cases of normal gastric tissue. Each case has a single core in the microarray.

By offering high-quality Digestive System Tissue Microarrays, CD BioSciences aims to empower researchers to gain a deeper understanding of digestive system diseases and accelerate the development of new treatments. These tissue microarrays can help researchers increase efficiency, reduce tissue consumption, and make better standardized comparisons.

CD BioSciences’ Digestive System Tissue Microarrays are available in various configurations to meet specific research needs. Researchers can choose microarrays containing normal and diseased tissues, different disease stages, or specific regions of the digestive tract. For detailed information about the new products, please visit https://www.bioimagingtech.com/digestive-system-tissue-microarrays.html.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a biotechnology company committed to the development of imaging technology for many years. Its scientists can utilize high-content imaging, nanoparticle imaging, imaging flow cytometry, time-lapse imaging, and other techniques to image cell structure, cell migration, cell proliferation, pathogen infection mechanisms, and interactions between protein molecules.