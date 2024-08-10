How Common is Decay Under a Crown? Pine Grove Family Dental Offers Insights

Parker, CO, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Dental crowns are a common restorative treatment used to strengthen and protect damaged teeth. While they are highly effective, patients often wonder about the possibility of decay developing beneath the crown. Pine Grove Family Dental, a leading dental practice with extensive experience and a commitment to providing exceptional oral care addresses this concern and offers valuable insights.

A dental crown is a tooth-shaped cap that covers a damaged tooth. It is typically placed to restore a tooth severely weakened by decay, fracture, or infection. While crowns significantly improve the tooth’s strength and appearance, it’s essential to understand that they do not render the tooth entirely immune to decay.

Decay under a crown, known as secondary caries, can occur, although it’s not as common as decay in untreated teeth,” says Dr. Nicole Foutz, a skilled dentist at Pine Grove Family Dental. “If left untreated, this decay can lead to further damage to the tooth and potentially compromise the integrity of the crown. Regular dental checkups and proper oral hygiene are crucial to prevent this issue.”

Several factors contribute to the development of decay under a crown:

Inadequate Preparation: If the tooth is not adequately prepared before the crown is placed , bacteria can seep beneath the crown and cause decay.

Poor Oral Hygiene: Neglecting oral hygiene practices, such as brushing and flossing, can lead to plaque buildup and decay around the crown.

Leaky Crown: Over time, the seal between the crown and the tooth may deteriorate, allowing bacteria to penetrate and cause decay.

To prevent decay under a crown, Pine Grove Family Dental recommends the following:

Regular Dental Checkups: Schedule routine dental examinations and cleanings to monitor the condition of your crown and detect any signs of decay early on. This proactive approach to dental care can give you peace of mind about the health of your crown .

Proper Oral Hygiene: Brush twice a day, floss daily, and use mouthwash to maintain excellent oral hygiene.

Avoid Chewing on Hard Objects: Refrain from biting down on complex objects, as this can put excessive pressure on the crown and potentially damage it.

If you suspect decay under your crown, it’s crucial to seek professional dental care immediately. At Pine Grove Family Dental, our experienced dentists utilize advanced diagnostic tools to accurately assess the situation and recommend appropriate treatment.

“We understand the importance of preserving your dental restorations,” says Dr. Nicole Foutz. “Our team is dedicated to providing comprehensive dental care, including preventive measures to protect your crowns and maintain optimal oral health.”

Pine Grove Family Dental offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, and dental implants.

