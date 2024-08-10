Christopher Bentley Has Joined the Healthcare Team

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Christopher Bentley, a U.S. trader and private wealth manager, has joined the healthcare team led by Jason Robson BSc, focusing on biotech and pharmaceutical equities. After 8 years at Monocom Markets in Tokyo, Christopher now holds the title of senior team member.

Previously, he was one of six sector brokers at Monocom Markets, working under the Director of Operations & Discretionary Accounts, Isaac Dreyfuss MBA. Mr. Dreyfuss commented, “Christopher thrives in the dynamic pharmaceutical and biotech sector. His relationship with Jason Robson remains strong, and he will take on additional responsibilities with our valued DIM accounts.”

Mr. Bentley remarked, “As one door closes, another opens. Let’s always use these unique experiences to our advantage.” His commitment to the industry remains unwavering.

About Monocom Markets:

Monocom Markets is a licensed and registered offshore investment management company offering financial services to clients globally. Specializing in portfolio management, asset protection, and corporate finance advice. Serving Europe, United States, Australia, and Asia Pacific.