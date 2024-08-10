Hula Global Steps Up to Support Apparel Brands Amidst Bangladesh Political Crisis

Delhi, India, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Hula Global, a leading clothing supplier with over a decade of experience, announces a robust plan to support international fashion brands affected by the recent political instability in Bangladesh. With the resignation of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, creating disruptions in the apparel supply chains, Hula Global is ready to redirect these orders to their state-of-the-art factories in India, ensuring continuity and quality for their partners during this critical peak sales season.

A Seamless Transition to Indian Manufacturing Excellence

Hula Global’s extensive network of specialist factories in India stands prepared to handle the influx of orders. Each of its factories is dedicated to a specific product type, allowing Hula Global to maintain the highest standards of quality and efficiency. From premium denim to high-end athleisure, their facilities are equipped to meet the diverse needs of today’s fashion brands.

Decades of Trust and Quality Assurance

With over 12 years of experience serving renowned fashion brands across the US and Europe, Hula Global has built a reputation for reliability and excellence. Their rigorous 100% quality inspections are tailored for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards before reaching the end customer.

About Hula Global

Hula Global is a premier clothing supplier with a presence in India and Bangladesh, serving top fashion brands in the US and Europe. They operate 34 factories – 31 are in India and 3 are in Bangladesh. Each factory specialises in a specific product type. For example a t-shirt factory would only produce t-shirt & knits whereas a denims factory would only work on denims.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Karan Bose

Position: Managing Director, Hula Global

Email: hello@hulaglobal.com

Phone: +91 98708 53134

Video Announcement – Youtube video

Hula Global Website: hulaglobal.com