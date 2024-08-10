New Partnership Between SalesChoice Inc. and HACE Advances AI Solutions to Upskill and De-Risk CHROs and Diversity Leaders

Chicago, IL, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — SalesChoice Inc. and HACE (Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement) are thrilled to announce the launch of their partnership aimed towards empowering Chief HR and Diversity Officers with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to navigate the complexities of AI governance and mitigate data bias risks, especially concerning Hispanic, Black, Native and Indigenous populations.

“We are entering a period where AI foundations will underpin all business models and industries. The sheer growth of GenAI and large models (LLMs) over the past 12 months underscores the imperative of accelerating AI governance, particularly on the risks of data bias in under-represented communities. Upskilling the AI knowledge of CHROs and DEI leaders so they can future-proof their organizations against the risks of AI data bias inherent in many AI models is critical. HACE is committed to partnering with us to close these gaps and our new service offerings are primed to close these gaps.”

– Dr. Cindy Gordon, SalesChoice CEO

This strategic partnership recognizes the critical gap in AI education for HR and DEI leaders and aims to provide comprehensive solutions to ensure ethical and trusted AI practices within organizations. By combining SalesChoice’s expertise in AI solutions with HACE’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) leadership, the partnership aims to create a positive impact on the global market.

“We are excited to partner with SalesChoice Inc, and Dr. Cindy Gordon to address the crucial gap in AI education for DEI and people leaders. This collaboration combines Dr. Gordon’s AI expertise with HACE’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, ensuring ethical and inclusive AI practices within organizations. Together, we aim to make a significant positive impact on the global market, ” says Patricia Mota, HACE CEO.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

AI Readiness Audits of CHRO and DEI Leadership Practices in AI Governance: This offering will assess an organization’s current state of AI health across various dimensions, including governance, strategy, talent, technology, and regulatory compliance. It combines SalesChoice’s proven AI Readiness Audit methodology with software tools to support the HACE community in advancing their CHRO and DEI leadership practices in AI.

AI Executive Training for CHRO and DEI Leaders: Designed to enhance AI and data literacy among HR and DEI leaders, this offering provides a robust educational curriculum developed by SalesChoice. With a proven track record of training senior executives and board directors on AI governance, strategy development, and regulatory compliance, this offering delivers valuable insights and knowledge to help HR and DEI Leaders future-proof their organizations.

AI Executive Strategy Development: CHRO and DEI leaders often lack involvement in developing AI strategies, leading to gaps in understanding strategy requirements. This offering leverages SalesChoice’s expertise in developing AI strategies and deep knowledge of DEI challenges to guide DEI leaders effectively.

Employee Engagement – MoodInsights™: As pioneers in AI, SalesChoice introduces MoodInsights™, an award-winning AI product that advances employee engagement practices. This software offering, supported by robust data science capabilities, analyzes employee sentiment and comments to guide improvement programs and enhance workplace diversity, equity, and inclusiveness. Through rich story-telling insights, SalesChoice’s AI software can easily mine employee insights and identify actionable outcomes to reduce employee churn and achieve DEI goals.

For more information about the partnership and offerings, please visit SalesChoice.com/AI-DEI

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice InsightEngine™ is an award-winning AI SaaS platform that brings B2B sales and employee productivity apps to organizations. The company’s vision is to End Revenue Uncertainty for Human Advantage. While SalesInsights™ helps B2B sales teams to end revenue uncertainty and sales inefficiencies to increase top-line revenue, MoodInsights™ helps organizations to reduce costs by tackling employee churn, operational risks, and workforce wellbeing. The company also provides AI and Data Science Services to help its clients advance AI modernization from strategy to building complex AI models. A few of SalesChoice’s numerous recognitions include:

Bizz Excellence CEO and Company Awards 2023

Corporate Excellence Awards Outstanding AI Analytics Platform 2021

Top 20 Canadian Technology Companies 2020

ABOUT HACE

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) is a national non-profit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals. Since 1982, HACE has served as a resource for Latinos in the workplace and is a subject matter expert for corporations seeking to access diverse talent. Through professional development, resources, and networks, and by facilitating access to meaningful career opportunities, HACE helps Latinos succeed in every phase of their career. HACE works with employers to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic economy by helping them attract, develop, and retain Latino and diverse professionals.

