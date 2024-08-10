Team International Achieves Third Microsoft Partnership in Data and AI Competency

FLORIDA, USA, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Team International, a leading U.S. enterprise in the landscape of Digital Transformation Services, has reached another milestone in its journey towards providing innovative IT, AI, and software solutions. With over 20 years of experience, the company has established itself as a visionary and cost-effective partner for businesses looking to embrace digital transformation. In line with their commitment to excellence, Team International has recently achieved their third Microsoft Partnership in the Data and AI competency.

This new partnership is a testament to Team International’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technology and providing cutting-edge solutions to their clients. The company’s previous partnerships in Digital & App Innovation and Infrastructure have already proven their expertise in these areas, and the addition of Data and AI further solidifies their position as a leader in the industry.

The Data and AI competency recognizes partners who have demonstrated a high level of expertise in Microsoft’s data and artificial intelligence solutions. This includes the ability to design, develop, and deploy AI-powered applications, as well as utilizing data analytics to drive business insights. With this partnership, Team International is now equipped to provide its clients with even more advanced and comprehensive solutions to meet their digital transformation needs.

“We are thrilled to have achieved our third Microsoft Partnership in the Data and AI competency,” said Chris Walton, COO of Team International. “This is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving landscape of technology. We are excited to continue providing our clients with innovative and cost-effective solutions that will help them thrive in the AI era.”

Team International’s new partnership in the Data and AI competency is a significant achievement that further solidifies its position as a leading provider of digital transformation services. With their visionary approach and expertise in IT, AI, Data, and software solutions, the company is well-equipped to help businesses of all sizes and industries navigate the digital landscape and achieve their goals.