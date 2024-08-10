CE Shreekant Patil Appointed as Vice President of International Business Startup Entrepreneurs Association (IBSEA) for Maharashtra State

Nashik, India, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — CE Shreekant Patil has been appointed as the Vice President of the International Business Startup Entrepreneurs Association (IBSEA) for the state of Maharashtra, effective immediately. This pivotal appointment is designed to enhance the entrepreneurial landscape in Maharashtra by promoting innovation, nurturing startups, facilitating exports, implementing government initiatives, and advancing women empowerment within the business community.

Mr. Anshumaan Singh, the esteemed President and Founder of IBSEA, officially presented the appointment letter to Shreekant Patil, acknowledging the significance of this role in shaping the future of entrepreneurship in the region. IBSEA operates on a national scale, with a mission to foster collaboration among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), startups, and academic institutions to create a sustainable ecosystem that supports business growth and innovation.

Shreekant Patil arrives in this role with an impressive background and extensive experience in entrepreneurship and mentorship. He is the Founder of PARENTNashik and has established himself as a respected Mentor at notable organizations including MAARG Startup India, BIRAC, AYE, and the MeitY Startup Hub. His qualifications as a certified LEAN, Zero Defect (ZED), and Technology Evaluation (TEV) Consultant are complemented by his affiliations with prestigious institutions such as Euro Exim Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the United Nations, and the European Union.

In addition to his recognized expertise, Shreekant Patil holds several certifications, including being a Registered Trainer with the Government of India and an Assessor at the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), where he contributes to the Skill India initiative. He is also a Points of Presence (PoP) at the University Grants Commission (UGC), an Independent Director, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, and has been designated as Niryat Bandhu and Udyami Mitra at Khadi India.

In his capacity as Vice President of IBSEA, Shreekant Patil further enriches the organization with his leadership roles in various esteemed associations and chambers, such as MACCIA (Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture), NIMA (Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association), MSMECCII (MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India), GFID (Global Forum for Inclusive Development), and GIBF (Global India Business Forum). His commitment to fostering collaboration and driving transformative initiatives for the benefit of Maharashtra is highly commendable.

This appointment marks a significant milestone not only for IBSEA but also for the entrepreneurial community in Maharashtra, as it seeks to leverage Shreekant Patil’s vast network and knowledge to create impactful solutions for emerging businesses.

