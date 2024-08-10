Floatbot.AI and STARTEL Corporation Partner to Automate & Upgrade Contact Center Operations

A milestone partnership that will transform customer experiences across North America and beyond.

Milpitas, California, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Floatbot.AI’s goal is to help BPOs and Contact Centers overcome the problems with traditional methods using our advanced GenAI-powered conversational AI. We know that outdated practices can lead to delays & inflexibility, making it harder for you to provide the service your customers deserve.

To support this mission, we’re happy to announce our new partnership with STARTEL Corporation. With over 40 years of experience in providing contact center solutions, STARTEL has chosen Floatbot.AI as their official conversational AI partner. This exciting development was announced at the prestigious annual Team SNUG conference, also known as the Startel National Users Group.

Our collaboration will see Floatbot.AI’s advanced conversational AI solutions integrated into STARTEL’s suite of solutions, enhancing customer interactions for 200+ BPO customers across 43 states in the US, Canada, Central America & beyond.

By leveraging our GenAI-powered, LLM-driven conversational AI solutions, STARTEL aims to revolutionize customer service experiences across various industries and empower them to become AI Augmented BPOs.

Increased Revenue: Floatbot.AI’s GenAI-driven solutions will help businesses engage more effectively with their customers, leading to improved sales and revenue growth. Reduced Costs: Automation and intelligent customer interactions will streamline operations, reducing operational costs for businesses. Enhanced Agent Efficiency: Floatbot’s solutions will support customer service agents by empowering them with real time guidance and allowing them to focus on more complex tasks, enhancing overall efficiency.

Automate up to 90% of interactions Automate inbound/outbound calls Increase digital sales by 150% Reduce AHT by 70% Increase CSAT by 80% Decrease operational costs by 40% Deflect calls by 40% Reduce transcription costs by 3X

About Floatbot.AI

Floatbot.AI is a Voice AI Agents + Human-in-Loop Conversational AI Platform. Their aim is to transform the Critical Business Operations of BPOs and Contact Center with end-to-end GenAI, LLM powered solutions that can integrate with any data source, service, or channel. Floatbot comes with a unified, omnichannel Chat AI Agent, Voice AI Agent, Text/SMS AI Agent; Real time AI Agent Assist; RAG Cognitive Search; ASR-as-a-Service; Voice Biometrics;and Live-chat with Co browsing.

What Sets Floatbot Apart?

Self-Service AI Agents and AI Agent Assist No-Code/Low-Code for DIY deployment Seamless Agent Handover Multi-Modal LLM Approach Multi-Lingual Plug and Play AI models for STT, LLM and TTS Schedule or run outbound campaigns Pre-Trained on Industry-Specific Data Strong functional expertise on Business model of AI augmented BPO Pre-integrations with third-party solution providers and knowledge bases

Automate inbound/outbound calls, increase digital sales, enhance agent productivity, automate telemarketing, provide multilingual & omni channel experience and elevate overall contact center operations with Floatbot.AI.

About STARTEL Corporation

STARTEL Corporation has been at the forefront of contact center solutions and TAS for over 40 years, providing exceptional service & innovative offerings to clients across North America & beyond. They currently have 200+ BPO customers across 43 states in the US, Canada, Central America & beyond.

Contact centers, healthcare, insurance, TAS, Government, education and utilities are the key domains they serve. Known for their commitment to excellence, STARTEL continues to lead the industry with solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses.