Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market to Reach USD 188.8 Million by 2034, Forecasted at 3.1% CAGR

The demand for the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market is on the rise! The global market for these devices is expected to reach a value of USD 188.8 million by 2034, reflecting a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. This upward trend builds upon a projected market value of USD 139.9 million in 2024.

Manufacturers of portable ultrasound bladder scanners are focussing on the development of novel and cost-effective bladder scanner devices and are also establishing distribution agreements to increase geographic reach, especially in the Asia Pacific region. This comprehensive report on the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market studies seven key regions across the globe and includes a market overview along with market forecast, drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities.

The pricing analysis presented in the report includes the weighted average pricing of a single portable ultrasound bladder scanner. A demand-supply gap analysis has been carried out involving both marketplace discussions and desk research to determine pricing premiums. A country-wise analysis scenario includes price projections across various countries. Manufacturers and suppliers play a pivotal role, particularly in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market and taking this into consideration, the value chain of the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market has also been analysed in this report.

Our expert analysts have utilised PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) analysis while drafting this report. Besides, a detailed global epidemiology of urological disorders has been included in the report to provide a clear picture of the market scenario across the globe.

In 2020, the items received CE certification and FDA approval from the United States. The least invasive, successful alternative to conventional endoscopic stricture treatments for male anterior urethral strictures is Optilume®.

Moreover, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Laborie) purchased Pelvalon, Inc. in October 2021. Pelvalon produces cutting-edge technologies like the EclipseTM System, a non-surgical, patient-controlled device for women with faecal incontinence (FI).

The portable ultrasonography bladder scanning devices have undergone tremendous progress, which offers additional therapeutic recommendations.

Primarily, the report on the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market presents an overview of the entire market for portable ultrasound bladder scanner devices across the globe. The overview is followed by a market taxonomy, where the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market is segmented based on product, end user, and region. Future Market Insights has leveraged a bottom-up approach to assess market numbers for each product category and a top-down approach to counter-validate the reached numbers.

Macroeconomic indicators such as the healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, and prevalence of cancer have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The analyst team has also provided key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market to emerge sustainably profitable. The report further covers the competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market.

The report highlights company profiles of some of the key players and a strategic overview of mergers and acquisitions along with their expansion plans across different regions. The subsequent sections analyse the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market based on product type, end user and region, and present a comprehensive forecast for the period 2016–2026.

The Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

2D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner

3D Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

